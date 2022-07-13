ST. PETERSBURG — The Artists’ Workbench Demonstrative Exhibition will get underway Friday, Aug. 19, at Florida CraftArt, 501 Central Ave., St. Petersburg.
The exhibition will feature 16 Tampa Bay region artists who will set up their workbench and studios at Florida CraftArt. They will demonstrate how they create fine craft from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Each week visitors can watch artists working and their work will be on display and for sale in the gallery.
“This exhibition was conceived by Perry Everett who is a longtime Florida CraftArt member and collector,” said Katie Deits, FCA executive director. “Education is part of our mission and there is no better way to learn about fine craft than by watching an artist at work.”
Visitors can watch the progress of the artists’ projects every day and see the results on the final demonstration day each week.
“Participating artists have been hand selected to exemplify every medium of fine craft we carry in the gallery,” said Julia Collver, gallery manager “Having an audience will be a great learning experience for everyone involved, where the artists get to teach their craft and share their passion in a professional and relatable way. The audience can ask questions while having a firsthand experience in learning about the work it takes to complete a work of art. It’s a great way to get to know the artists.”
Artists’ Workbench will be on exhibit with artists demonstrating their techniques from Aug. 19 through Oct. 15. It is made possible by a sponsorship from Perry and Lisa Everett, along with Kathryn Howd and Edward Rucks, Duncan McClellan, David and Becky Ramsey, Don Strobel, City of St. Petersburg, and Florida Department of State Division of Arts and Culture.
Following is list of scheduled demonstrations:
Aug. 19 – 22: Janna Kennedy, mixed media
Aug. 23 – 27: Nick Reale, wood
Aug. 30: Susan Lumsden, fiber
Aug. 31: Elizabeth Neily, fiber
Sept. 1: Elizabeth Neily, fiber
Sept. 2: Angie Knowles, fiber
Sept. 3: Karen Kozak, polymer clay jewelry
Sept. 6-10: Joyce Curvin, sculpture
Sept. 13-17: Shelly Reale, ceramic sculpture
Sept. 20, 21: Richard Avery, ceramics on wheel
Sept. 22: Sue Shapiro, ceramics, hand-built
Sept. 23: Tyler Jones, ceramics on wheel
Sept. 24: Kimberli Cummings, ceramics
Sept. 27-30: Michael Baker, glass
Oct. 1: Matthew Szidik, glass
Oct. 4-8: Laurie Landry, mosaic
Oct. 11-15: Eric Folsom, metal
Oct. 15, 4 p.m. Meet all the artists at the closing reception.
Florida CraftArt is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. For information, visit www.FloridaCraftArt.org or call 727-821-7391.