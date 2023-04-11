ST. PETERSBURG — The Tampa Bay Blues Festival will return to the shores of Tampa Bay, running April 14-16, at Vinoy Waterfront Park, 500 Bay Shore Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
Gates open at noon on Friday and Saturday; and at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. Single-day general admission starts at $70 on Friday and Saturday; and $60 on Sunday. A three-day general admission ticket is $175. VIP tickets also are available. Visit www.tampabaybluesfest.com.
This year’s headliners include Robert Cray on Friday, Tower of Power on Saturday, and The Fabulous Thunderbirds on Sunday.
Taking advantage of Florida’s pleasant spring weather, the Tampa Bays Blues Festival — which debuted in 1995 — has become one of the world’s top blues gatherings. The festival has attracted some of the biggest names in blues music, bringing them to the outdoor stage at scenic Vinoy Waterfront Park. Among the artists showcased at this annual event are legends such as Buddy Guy, George Thorogood, Taj Mahal, Robert Cray, Delbert McClinton, Little Feat, Jonny Lang, Los Lobos, Jerry Lee Lewis, Koko Taylor, Jimmie Vaughan, Irma Thomas and Susan Tedeschi,
This year’s stellar lineup continues the tradition. Following is a look at the festival schedule:
Friday, April 14
- Colin James — 12:30 to 2 p.m.
- Larry McCray Band — 2:30 to 4 p.m.
- Ana Popovic — 4:30 to 6 p.m.
- Tommy Castro — 6:30 to 8 p.m.
- Robert Cray — 8:30 to 10 p.m.
Saturday, April 15
- Dawn Tyler Watson — 12:30 to 2 p.m.
- Chris Cain — 2:30 to 4 p.m.
- Dirty Dozen Brass Band — 4:30 to 6 p.m.
- Tab Benoit — 6:30 to 8 p.m.
- Tower of Power — 8:30 to 10 p.m.
Saturday, April 16
- JT Lauritsen & The Buckshot Hunters — 1 to 2 p.m.
- Jimmy Carpenter — 2:30 to 4 p.m.
- Vanessa Collier — 4:30 to 6 p.m.
- Mr. Sipp — 6:30 to 8 p.m.
- The Fabulous Thunderbirds — 8:30 to 10 p.m.
Big names top this year’s lineup
Boasting five Grammy awards, 15 Grammy nominations and millions of record sales worldwide, Robert Cray is a veteran of thousands of sold-out performances. The blues-rock icon is considered one of the greatest guitarists of his generation.
“Who’s Been Talkin’” — the group’s 1980 debut release — started the fire. Word spread about the Cray Band. In the years that followed, Cray and his band played packed bars and roadhouses across the Northwest and into California. Fans could hear an Albert Collins guitar riff and a Howlin’ Wolf song but the sound was present. Blues and soul fans flocked to his concerts as did those who favored rock, funk and jazz.
“Bad Influence” followed in 1983, along with “False Accusations” in 1985. That same year, Cray recorded “Showdown!” with Collins and Johnny Copeland. That album won the Best Traditional Blues Recording Grammy Award in 1986.
Then came “Strong Persuader” in 1986. Cray’s fifth studio album would turn out to be his mainstream breakthrough. With singles such as “Smoking Gun” and “Right Next Door (Because of Me),” the album went on to sell more than 2 million copies.
Since the release of “Strong Persuader,” Cray has recorded more than a dozen 20 studio releases, many of which have been on the Billboard charts. In addition to his Grammy Awards, Cray also has a suitcase full of W.C. Handy Blues Awards. In 2011, he was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame at the age of 57, making him one of the youngest living legends to receive the prestigious honor.
Cray takes the stage Friday at 8:30 p.m.
Since its formation in Oakland, California, in 1968, Tower of Power has forged a reputation as a crack band of high achieving musicians fluent in all realms of soul, rock and pop music with a sophistication and punch like that of a jazz big band. From their first album “East Bay Grease” (1970) on Rock impresario Bill Graham’s San Francisco Records label, the interracial band became pillars and signatures of the Bay Area Music Scene that included pioneering like-minded bands such as Sly & The Family Stone, Cold Blood, Graham Central Station, The Pointer Sisters and The Sons of Champlin plus rock-oriented outfits such as Santana, Betty Davis and Journey.
The band celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2018 with a dynamic disc of all new material that finds them as energized and inspired as ever. A labor of love, definitively titled “Soul Side of Town,” this package is charged with 14 filler-free songs. In the spirit of their enduring theme song “Oakland Stroke” — the bookending intro and outro “East Bay” shine a light on elemental instrumental ingredients within the band’s signature sound.
Tower of Power takes the stage Saturday at 8:30 p.m.
For over 30 years, The Fabulous Thunderbirds have been the quintessential American band. The group’s distinctive and powerful sound, influenced by a diversity of musical styles, manifested itself into a unique musical hybrid via such barnburners as “Tuff Enuff” and “Wrap It Up.” Co-founder Kim Wilson, the sole original member, still spearheads the group as it evolves into its newest incarnation.
“We started as a straight blues band,” vocalist and harmonica player Wilson said in a press release from Skyline Artist Agency. “We now incorporate a mixture of a lot of different styles. We’re an American music band and we’re much higher energy than we were before.”
In addition to Wilson, the current Thunderbirds lineup features Dean Shot on guitar, Steve Gomes on bass, Kevin Anker on keyboards, and Nico Leophonte on drums.
The Fabulous Thunderbirds close out the festival with their set on Sunday at 8:30 p.m.
More blues on tap
Ana Popovic is celebrating more than 20 years as a touring musician. To mark the milestone, the award-winning guitar player, singer and songwriter released “Live for Live,” her third concert video and live album. Recorded during the Festival de Guitares d'Issoudun in Issoudun, France, the 2020 release demonstrates why Popovic is proudly looking back at a career of thousands of shows worldwide. This high-energy concert showcases not only her mesmerizing guitar skills but also her fabulous band, successfully merging musical styles.
“It’s really hard to believe that 20 years ago, I gave up a career in graphic design, formed the Ana Popovic band, and decided to be a full-time musician,” she said on her official website. “Soon after, I traveled to Memphis to record ‘Hush!,’ my first solo release. I had big dreams back then and I still dream big today.”
“Hush!,” Popovic’s solo debut, was released in 2001 on Ruf Records. The album includes the track “Bring Your Fine Self Home," a duet with Bernard Allison, son of blues great Luther Allison. Popovic followed up with “Comfort to the Soul” in 2003 before making a switch to Eclecto Groove Records in 2007. Her first album with the new label was “Still Making History,” produced by Grammy wining producer John Porter. The album entered Billboard's Blues Album charts on Oct. 20, 2009, spent 13 weeks in the top 15, and peaked at No. 4 on Dec. 8 and 15.
Popovic performs Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Guitarist, singer and songwriter Tommy Castro takes the stage next on Friday, with his set scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.
Internationally beloved guitarist, singer and songwriter Tommy Castro is currently celebrating over three decades on the road with his band The Painkillers -- bassist Randy McDonald, drummer Bowen Brown and keyboardist Michael Emerson. His latest release is the trailblazing, award-winning Tommy Castro Presents A Bluesman Came To Town. Castro and his band The Painkillers are world-renowned for their roof-raising live shows and limitless energy.
Tab Benoit performs Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
Benoit is a Grammy nominated singer, songwriter and guitarist who has built a remarkable 30+ year career on the foundation of his gritty and soulful Delta swamp blues. Followed by a devoted legion of fans along the way, he has earned five Blues Music Awards, including BB King Entertainer of the Year. He was inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame.
Benoit’s accomplishments as a musician are matched only by his devotion to the environmental health of his native Louisiana wetlands. Benoit is the founder and driving force behind Voice of the Wetlands, an organization working to preserve the coastal waters of his home state.
Vanessa Collier will perform Sunday at 4:30 p.m.
Collier blends rock, soul, and blues. She is a winner of three Blues Music Awards including a win for 2022 Award for Contemporary Blues Female Artist. Last year, Collier toured summer festivals highlighted by shows at the Rochester International Jazz Festival, RBC Ottawa Blues Festival, Winthrop Rhythm & Roots Festival and a two-week tour of Europe.
The main entry gate is located on Fifth Avenue Northeast and Bayshore Drive.
The following items will not be permitted on the festival grounds: large tents, pets/animals, coolers/food/drinks, alcohol, weapons, bicycles, and water. All patrons will go through security, and unauthorized items will not be allowed into the park. Food vendors and merchandise booths will be set up along the perimeter of the park.
For more information, visit www.tampabaybluesfest.com.