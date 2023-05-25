ST. PETERSBURG — Bones will bring “The InLovingMemory Tour” to the Tampa Bay area for one concert on Tuesday, June 6, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates open at 7:30 p.m. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Bones will be joined by kindred spirits Xavier Wulf and Eddy Baker. All are key figures in the hip-hop underground, with legions of loyal fans. They have teamed up for a cross-country sojourn to celebrate their joint and solo accomplishments. The tour is the first by Bones in four years, and the first-ever co-headlining tour by these three artists.
Named after a 2021 album by Bones, the “InLovingMemory Tour” kicked off May 20 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. It will be making stops across the United States, in Chicago, Atlanta, Denver and more, before wrapping up in Phoenix at the Van Buren on June 22.
The tour announcement and the “AirplaneMode” video continues a big year for Bones. The TeamSESH CEO recently shared “TheWitch&TheWizard,” a haunting album created with longtime TeamSESH producer Greaf, a close collaborator of Bones who co-helmed his surrenderdorothy and OREGONTRAIL side projects.
Most recently, Bones shared the long-awaited music video for his viral hit “AirplaneMode.” In March, Bones and Eddy Baker teamed up for “YellowStone,” the first single from “Jones Peak,” their upcoming collaborative album. The first album by Bones and Eddy Baker as a duo since 2019’s cult favorite “SparrowsCreek,” “Jones Peak” was released April 14 via TeamSESH/EMPIRE.
Bones, Xavier Wulf and Eddy Baker have been doing their thing away from the limelight for over a decade, creating their own strain of hip-hop in the dark corners of the internet. All three artists have cultivated fanbases who respect their consistency, and consistent quality, which they deliver over their many projects.
The three artists consciously avoid the hip-hop mainstream, but they’re still doing numbers: Bones recently earned his first-ever gold certification from the RIAA for his 2014 hit “HDMI,” while Hollow Squad CEO Xavier Wulf went gold with his 2014 “Blood Shore Season 2” cut “Psycho Pass.” Bones, Wulf, and Baker recently treated fans to a preview of the upcoming tour, joining forces on the main stage during Rolling Loud California 2023.