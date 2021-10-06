ST. PETERSBURG — American electronic music duo Thievery Corporation will perform Tuesday, Oct. 12, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $32.50 in advance and $38 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
It's been more than 25 years since Thievery Corporation co-founders Rob Garza and Eric Hilton bonded over their mutual love of Brazilian music in Washington, D.C., in 1995, launching what would become their genre-defying electronic music career. It was the local punk scene that became their North Star, according to a biography provided by Transmission Media.
“Being independent enabled us to be here for 25 years,” Garza added. “Never having a boss or needing someone’s approval, we’ve always said what we needed to say with no filter.”
It was the fact that the duo could operate without a corporate filter that enabled Garza and Hilton to mine their musical inspirations and create one of the most unique bodies of work in electronic music, respectfully incorporating tastes of international cultural styles, without ever falling into the trap of cultural appropriation.
“We always wondered: With so much incredible music in the world, why would anyone limit themselves to one genre? Well, we found out — it’s far easier to stay in one lane than to genre-hop,” said Hilton.
“When we started, we were influenced by music from all over the world, flipping through bins in second-hand record stores for LPs from Brazil, India, Iran, Jamaica, jazz records,” Garza explained. “We wanted to make music where you didn’t know whether it was recorded today or a decade ago."
Thievery Corporation’s music has always looked toward the future while paying homage to the past, starting with “Sounds from the Thievery Hi-Fi,” their groundbreaking debut LP released in 1996. The album both introduced the world to Garza and Hilton as producers and set their course as pioneers of song-based electronic music with wildly diverse vocalists.
After a dozen highly acclaimed full-length albums, remix LPs, concert recordings, and over two decades of incendiary live performances that have thrilled audiences worldwide, Thievery Corporation’s music and message is more relevant and important now than ever.
In a live setting, Thievery Corporation avoids any electronic dance music tropes. Their concerts are true performances, with a killer band of players and an array of vocalists from diverse global cultures. No two shows feel the same.
“Our shows are very live, lots of energy, the combination of multiple instruments and singers that take you on a musical journey," said Garza. "We have a sitar player, songs are in different languages — it’s a multicultural experience, people connect to the band and to each other, it’s beautiful.”
With a world cautiously beginning to emerge from isolation and towards communal events, Garza is eager
to return Thievery Corporation to live performance.
“I feel like people have been waiting to celebrate together after being forced apart for too long,” Garza continued. “We’re all craving that."
Looking back over their career, Garza and Hilton acknowledge that what drives each of them may be different, but the mashup of personalities, sounds, cultures and experiences birthed something wholly unique.
"We love all kinds of music, which is why Thievery Corporation sounds the way it does,” the founding partners agree. “We couldn't possibly incorporate all our tastes into the music, but we do it more than most.”
By not restricting themselves to the whims of major record labels, avoiding pop trends, and embracing the cultural diversities, Thievery Corporation has created a legacy that runs deep and continues to expand.
"Over 25 years, we’ve left nothing undone. We far exceeded what we thought we would do,” Hilton and Garza said. “And Thievery Corporation’s music will continue on to reverberate and influence the next generation of listeners with an ear toward a global musical experience.”