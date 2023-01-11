CLEARWATER — Singer-songwriter Meaghan Farrell will perform Saturday, Jan. 21, 7 p.m., at the MUSIC4LIFE Living Arts Center, 1204 Rogers St., Clearwater.
Tickets are $25. Visit wileyhouseconcerts.org/.
Farrell always loved to sing, turning heads with her strong voice at a young age in her hometown of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Farrell knew early that she was meant to write songs, perform and connect with people.
For several years she did just that — writing and producing a number of independent recordings, gathering experience and confidence as she toured around the country in support of her music. Like so many new artists, she was proud of her early songs, but the material wasn't completely "her," she hadn't yet found her voice.
Driving around the country as a touring singer-songwriter can be a lonely proposition, with lots of time to think behind the wheel, to get to know one's self. It was on this journey of self-discovery that Farrell realized that her artist voice was actually the voice inside her own head.
“‘Conversations with Myself’” came out of an extraordinary time in my life," Farrell said. "I was no longer willing to accept feeling certain kinds of familiar pain anymore. It all started with checking in with myself every single day, over a cup of coffee in the morning.
“It was through this sort of meditation that I began the journey of healing a very broken heart. I am still on that journey. I am still talking to myself, trying to more deeply understand who I am (and) I am learning how truly grateful I am for all that I have and all I can give."
After two years of writing and touring, Farrell recently teamed up with production duo Nate and Dan Monea at their Little C Studios in Canton, Ohio. The Moneas helped her express the full range of her emotions: from heartbreak to healing, from injustice to empowerment, from anxiety to confidence, Farrell shares it all.
With her powerful new music, Farrell aspires to be heard for many years to come — one conversation at a time, one song at a time.
"Look into the deepest, darkest parts of yourself,” Farrell said. “Get uncomfortable. Accept it all with love, compassion and gratitude for where you've been. I believe from that place, your dreams start to become your reality."