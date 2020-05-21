‘Body Cam’
- Genre: Thriller and horror
- Cast: Mary J. Blige, Nat Wolff, Theo Rossi, Anika Noni Rose, David Zayas, and Demetrius Grosse
- Director: Malik Vitthal
- Rated: R
When a routine traffic stop results in the unexplained, grisly death of her colleague, a cop (Mary J. Blige) realizes footage of the incident will play for her eyes only. As the attacks mount, she races to understand the supernatural force behind them.
“Body Cam” is scheduled to be released digitally on May 19.
‘Military Wives’
- Genre: Comedy
- Cast: Kristin Scott Thomas, Sharon Horgan, with Jason Flemyng and Greg Wise
- Director: Peter Cattaneo
- Rated: PG-13
“Military Wives” centers on a group of women from different backgrounds whose partners are away serving in Afghanistan.
Faced with their loved ones’ absences, they come together to form the very first military wives choir, helping each other through some of life’s most difficult moments, and quickly find themselves on an international stage.
Bleecker Street will bring “Military Wives” directly into homes this Memorial Day weekend beginning Friday, May 22. The movie will be available for rent or purchase on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video and other major VOD platforms and will be available for free to stream for Hulu subscribers.
‘Inheritance’
- Genre: Thriller
- Cast: Simon Pegg, Lily Collins, Connie Nielsen, Chace Crawford, and Patrick Warburton
- Director: Vaughn Stein
- Not rated
The patriarch of a wealthy and powerful family suddenly passes away, leaving his wife and daughter with a shocking secret inheritance that threatens to unravel and destroy their lives.
Vertical Entertainment and DirecTV Cinema acquired distribution rights to the film and set it for a May 22 release.
‘The Lovebirds’
- Genre: Romantic comedy
- Cast: Kumail Nanjiani, Issa Rae, Paul Sparks, Anna Camp and Kyle Bornheimer
- Director: Michael Showalter
- Rated: R
A couple (Issa Rae & Kumail Nanjiani) experiences a defining moment in their relationship when they are unintentionally embroiled in a murder mystery. As their journey to clear their names takes them from one extreme — and hilarious — circumstance to the next, they must figure out how they, and their relationship, can survive the night.
“The Lovebirds” will be released digitally May 22 by Netflix.
‘Survive the Night’
- Genre: Action and thriller
- Cast: Chad Michael Murray, Bruce Willis, Shea Buckner, Tyler Jon Olson, Lydia Hull, Riley Wolfe Rach, and Jessica Abrams.
- Director: Matt Eskandari
- Rated: R
Screen legend Bruce Willis drives the action in this gripping home-invasion thriller.
After his brother Mathias (Tyler Jon Olson) is mortally wounded in a robbery gone bad, Jamie (Shea Buckner) stalks trauma doctor Rich (Chad Michael Murray) from the hospital to his home. While holding Rich’s wife and daughter hostage, the unhinged murderer forces Rich to operate on Mathias. But in order for him and his family to survive the night, Rich must team up with his estranged tough-as-nails father, retired sheriff Frank (Willis), in order to gain the upper hand and turn the tables on the criminals.
Lionsgate will release the film May 22 On Demand.