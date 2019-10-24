Don't know what to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our list of entertainment events happening around Tampa Bay.
Our Top 5
• Rick Wakeman, Saturday, Oct. 26, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $49. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• “The Thanksgiving Play,” by Larissa Fasthorse, presented by Jobsite Theatre; Oct. 23 through Nov. 17, in the Shimberg Playhouse at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $29.50. For performance times and tickets, call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• The Chainsmokers, Friday, Oct. 25, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $25.75. Call 800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com for tickets. For venue information, visit www.amaliearena.com.
• “Spirit Level,” by Pam Valentine, Oct. 26 through Dec. 12, at Early Bird Dinner Theatre, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater. The price for buffet and show is $36 including tax. Show times and dates vary by week. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations. For information, visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com.
• Chloë Agnew, Saturday, Oct. 26, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $30. Visit TarponArts.org or call 727-942-5605.
Other weekend events
Clearwater
• Wynonna and the Big Noise, Thursday, Oct. 24, 8 p.m., at Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $42.50. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, Friday, Oct. 25, 8 p.m., at Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $39.50. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Bill Engvall, Friday, Oct. 25, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $50.50. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Lifehouse with Stone Clover, presented by Rocks the Cure, Saturday, Oct. 26, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $50.50. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
St. Petersburg
• “Vietgone,” by Qui Nguyen, through Nov. 3, presented by American Stage Theatre at Raymond James Theatre, 163 Third St. N., St. Petersburg. Ticket prices vary by performance. For information and tickets, call 727-823-7529 or visit Americanstage.org.
• Tribal Seeds with Tropidelic, Thursday, Oct. 24, 7 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-565-0550 or visit jannuslive.com.
• Funny Women of a Certain Age, Friday, Oct. 25, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
• The Movement with the Elovaters and the Late Ones; Saturday, Oct. 26, 6 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-565-0550 or visit jannuslive.com.
• Little Jake & the Soul Searchers, Saturday, Oct. 26, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
Tampa
• “Spymonkey’s Hysteria,” through Nov. 3, at The Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Post Malone, Thursday, Oct. 24, 8 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $49.75. Call 800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com for tickets. For venue information, visit www.amaliearena.com.
• Opera Tampa Singers: The Witching Hour, Friday, Oct. 25, 7 and 8:15 p.m., in the Jaeb Courtyard at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. The performance is free. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Diavolo Dance Theatre: Architecture in Motion, Friday, Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m., in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $35. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.