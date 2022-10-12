TAMPA — Grammy nominated rapper Jack Harlow will perform Saturday, Oct. 15, 8 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa.
Harlow is on the road for the "Come Home the Kids Miss You Tour," which features hip-hop duo City Girls as a supporting act.
Tickets start at $35.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
Hailed as the "hitmaker of tomorrow" by Variety, Harlow is one of music's greatest new stars. The Louisville, Kentucky, native boasts three Grammy Award nominations, two No. 1 singles, 12 RIAA platinum certifications and over 5 billion career streams to date. Harlow released his critically acclaimed, RIAA
platinum certified debut album, “Thats What They All Say,” in December 2020, which featured the platinum worldwide hit, "Whats Poppin,” which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and earned the 24-year-old his first Grammy nomination for Best Rap Performance, along with a wide array of other award
nominations.
The Generation Now/Atlantic Records star has graced the covers of Rolling Stone, Forbes, Variety, Complex, SPIN, Footwear News and XXL's coveted Freshman Class Issue, and brought his captivating live show to TV with performances on “Saturday Night Live,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,”
“Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards and the 2022 Kids Choice Awards.
Harlow released second album, “Come Home the Kids Miss You in May 2022. The album is highlighted by the bombastic lead single "Nail Tech" and the infectious follow-up "First Class," which made a
spectacular debut at atop the Billboard "Hot 100," marking his first solo No. 1 single, while earning the biggest streaming week of 2022, thus far.
Tagged by Rolling Stone as "the hottest duo in rap," the City Girls duo has successfully claimed a stake to being the most notorious power players in female hip hop.
Yung Miami (Caresha Romeka Brownlee) and JT (Jatavia Shakara Johnson are known for being uncensored and unapologetic. They took the world by storm with their first two projects “Period” and “Girl Code,” followed by their contribution on Drake's No. 1 pop hit "In My Feelings."