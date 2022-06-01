TAMPA — Comedian Bill Engvall has scheduled two shows on Thursday, June 9, at 6:30 and 9:30 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa.
Tickets start at $65. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Engvall is on a farewell tour titled “Here’s Your Sign It’s Finally Time.”
Engvall is a Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum selling recording artist and one of the top comedians in the country. He can regularly be seen in a recurring role on the hit Fox sitcom “Last Man Standing” playing Reverend Paul. The series, starring Tim Allen, is currently in its ninth and final season.
Recently awarded Casino Comedian of the Year at the Casino Entertainment Awards in Las Vegas, Engvall is currently on tour and since 2016 has hosted a weekly podcast “My 2 Cents” with PodcastOne which offers his funny, thought-provoking, and unique perspective on about everything.
Engvall’s latest comedy special “Just Sell Him for Parts” is currently available on Vudu streaming service. In addition to acting and stand-up, he is also the spokesperson for the insurance company Health Markets.
His first album, “Here’s Your Sign,” is certified platinum and held the No. 1 position on the Billboard Comedy Chart for 15 straight weeks. He has authored several books, including his 2007 autobiography “Bill Engvall — Just A Guy.”
A native of Galveston, Texas, Engvall was a contestant on season 17 of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars,” and as a fan favorite, he made it to the finals.