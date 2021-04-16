REH announces venue change for Dirty Dozen Brass Band
CLEARWATER — The Dirty Dozen Brass Band concert scheduled for Saturday, April 17, at 8 p.m., will now be presented at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
The show was originally scheduled for the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre. Ruth Eckerd Hall announced the venue change last week. Ticketholders are being notified by email and will be advised of their relocated seats.
Celebrating over 40 years since their founding in 1977, the New Orleans-based Dirty Dozen Brass Band has taken the traditional foundation of brass band music and incorporated it into a blend of genres including bebop jazz, funk and R&B/soul. This unique sound, described by the band as a “musical gumbo,” has allowed the Dirty Dozen to tour across five continents and more than 30 countries, record 12 studio albums and collaborate with a range of artists from Modest Mouse to Widespread Panic to Norah Jones. Now, more than 40 years later, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band is a world-famous music machine whose name is synonymous with genre-bending romps and high-octane performances.
In 1977, the Dirty Dozen Social and Pleasure Club in New Orleans began showcasing a traditional Crescent City brass band. It was a joining of two proud, but antiquated, traditions at the time: Social and pleasure clubs dated back over a century to a time when black southerners could rarely afford life insurance, and the clubs would provide proper funeral arrangements. Brass bands, early predecessors of jazz as we know it, would often follow the funeral procession playing somber dirges, then once the family of the deceased was out of earshot, burst into jubilant dance tunes as casual onlookers danced in the streets.
By the late ’70s, few of either existed. The Dirty Dozen Social and Pleasure Club decided to assemble this group as a house band, and over the course of these early gigs, the seven-member ensemble adopted the venue’s name: The Dirty Dozen Brass Band.
A table reservation is required. A table costs $100 which includes admission to the purchaser and up to three guests, a charcuterie tray and tableside service. Food and beverages will be available for purchase exclusively via tableside service. Single or standing admission is not available. Tables are separated by a minimum of 6 feet. To make a reservation and for more information, visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
The performance will be presented at 50% capacity. In addition to frequent multi-layer sanitization of the venue, new XONAR technology has been installed that uses thermal imaging sensors to detect elevated body temperature. Appropriate face coverings will be required inside the facility, contact is being minimized and hand sanitizer stations are readily available. For more information, including social safety guidelines, visit www.rutheckerdhall.com/facility-safety-protocols.
Fairgrounds St. Pete partners with Creative Clay
ST. PETERSBURG — Fairgrounds St. Pete announced recently a partnership with St. Pete based Creative Clay.
The collaboration is the first temporary exhibit featured in Fairgrounds’ community room highlighting artwork created by artists who have participated in Creative Clay programs. The exhibit will be in place when Fairgrounds St. Pete opens later this spring.
The Fairgrounds St. Pete community room is an initiative to highlight local arts and community organizations. Through a series of temporary exhibitions and programming, the space offers organizations an opportunity within Fairgrounds St. Pete to educate the public about their good works. Creative Clay has curated a selection of 11 paintings and 64 painted records for the debut community room exhibit.
“Supporting the local arts community is at the heart of what Fairgrounds St. Pete is all about,” said Liz Dimmitt, Fairgrounds chief executive/co-founder. “So for our first community room exhibit, partnering with Creative Clay was a natural fit. Their mission to help people with disabilities achieve full and inclusive lives through art embodies Fairgrounds’ motto, ‘Art for All, Play for All, Joy for All,’ and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase the artwork of their talented artists.”
Since 1995, Creative Clay has strived to bring equality through art to the St. Pete community. Their Community Arts Program serves 50 to 60 adult artists with neuro-difference each week. The opportunity for member artists to create and sell artwork in the community and beyond demystifies stereotypes that surround individuals with disabilities. The collaboration with Fairgrounds creates another touchpoint for the public to interact with and experience work created by artists with different abilities.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with Fairgrounds St. Pete,” said Kim Dohrman, Creative Clay chief executive. “Having the work of our artists featured in the debut exhibit of the Fairgrounds St. Pete Community Room furthers one of our primary values of inclusion for our artists with disabilities. Partnerships like this one are essential to our mission."
All the artwork on loan from Creative Clay will be available to purchase while on display at Fairgrounds St. Pete. To learn more about Fairgrounds or to purchase immersive memberships that provide early access to the community room and more, visit Fairgrounds.art/membership.
Riverdance anniversary shows postponed
CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall recently announced the Riverdance 25th anniversary shows scheduled for Friday, April 16 and Saturday, April 17, have been postponed.
Tickets will be honored on new dates to be announced soon. For more information, visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
RockHouse Live Clearwater Beach opens
CLEARWATER — RockHouse Live Clearwater Beach opened the doors to its new entertainment-themed restaurant, bar and venue April 2.
The Friday night official launch featured music from local favorites NoFilter. According to a press release, the venue was packed as “hundreds of patrons, including both locals and tourists, danced to live music, enjoyed indoor and outdoor seating and created a new hometown favorite for Clearwater Beach and the Tampa Bay area.”
"We were expecting some people to come because of all the great press RockHouse Live has received for the past few months," said founder Zach Bair. "We knew live music would be something everybody was itching to be a part of again, after being indoors for over a year. But the turnout was unbelievable. It was just totally packed and rocking from opening until closing, from the first day and then every single day since.”
The new live music and food venue is the brainchild of two music celebs, Zach Bair, chief executive of music technology company VNUE; and Jock Weaver, former president of the international phenomenon Hard Rock Café International.
RockHouse Live is a hybrid live and virtual entertainment-themed restaurant, venue and bar concept, offering the culture of rock ’n’ roll with live music, entertainment, pub food, drinks, and “instant live” recording.
For information, visit www.rockhouselive.com.
Stephen Lynch show rescheduled
CLEARWATER — The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre recently announced the Stephen Lynch performance on Saturday, May 8, has been rescheduled.
Tickets will be honored on the new date, Thursday, Nov. 11, at 8 p.m. Tickets, starting at $25, are on sale now. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. This show is suggested for ages 16 and older.
St. Pete ArtWorks to present ‘Abstract’ exhibition
ST. PETERSBURG — “Abstract,” a group exhibition featuring multi-media concepts in non-representational works, will be presented May 4-30 at St. Pete ArtWorks, 2604 Central Ave., St. Petersburg.
The show will feature members of the Gulf Coast Artists’ Alliance. A multitude of styles are incorporated into this show, with both non-representational, expressionist and abstract representation of objects.
A reception will take place during May’s Second Saturday Art Walk on May 8. The event will feature the art, live music, artists, and refreshments. Attendees will also have an opportunity to tour the new gallery, studios and classroom.
For information, visit www.stpeteartworks-onlinestore.com/featured-exhibition.
‘Maks & Val Live’ tour canceled
CLEARWATER — Acclaimed dance duo and brothers Maks & Val Chmerkovskiy announced recently their nationwide “Maks & Val Live: Motion Pictures Tour” has been canceled.
The cancellation includes a date at Ruth Eckerd Hall scheduled for Tuesday, July 27. Ticket holders will be contacted about refunds. For more information, visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
‘Charlie Brown’ headed to the stage
NEW PORT RICHEY — The Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., is set to stage performances of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.”
Tickets are $25 each. Visit www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com or call 727-842-6777 for more information.
Performances will be held April 15-17, 23-24 at 8 p.m.; and April 18, 25 at 2:30 p.m.
Charles Schulz’s beloved comic comes to life in Clark Gesner’s classic musical, “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.” In this revised version, with additional music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa and dialogue by Michael Mayer, the sweet, joyful innocence of the Peanuts gang is maintained, but a fresh insouciance and playfulness is revealed.