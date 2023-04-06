TAMPA — The Red Clay Strays will perform Saturday, April 15, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City.
Tickets start at $20. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
With a sound that is both as classic as Sun Records vinyl and as fresh as the musical stylings of the 21st century, the Red Clay Strays are busy making waves with their spellbinding and genre-bending brand of tunes. Reminiscent of the vibrant heyday of southern music, the band finds their origins in the styles of classic country, rockabilly, and gospel-fed soul all the while ushering in a new era of rock-and-roll that is as distinctive as the men who form it.
Born and bred in the red dirt clay of south Alabama, the musicians that makeup this outfit blended their unique individualities and influences together to create a band with a rare sincerity that is not often seen in today’s industry. Band members include Brandon Coleman, lead vocals and guitar; Drew Nix, vocals, electric guitar, and harmonica; Zach Rishel, electric guitar; Andrew Bishop, bass; and John Hall, drums.
They have spent the past five years cutting their teeth in the Gulf Coast music scene while simultaneously running the roads discovering who they are and where they belong in the world as they plant roots in towns big and small across the country by burning down every stage onto which they step — metaphorically, of course. Their high-energy, emotive stage presence is as lively as their melodies, though they possess an uncanny knack for tuning into their softer side when the song warrants it. Whether the song has listeners tapping their toes and shaking their hips as in previous singles such as “Good Godly Woman” and “Doin’ Time,” or tugging on the heartstrings in ballads like “Wondering Why” and “Heavy Heart” off their upcoming debut album, the band displays their penchant for storytelling in any song they sing.
For the Red Clay Strays, music is simply a way of life — they eat, sleep, live, and breathe it — which is emphasized by their passionate artistic integrity as there is evidently nowhere else they would rather be. At best, they are well on their way to being America’s next big thing, but at the heart of the matter they’re just five guys from Mobile, Alabama, who want to play their music and fellowship with people while they do it.