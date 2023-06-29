‘Skyway 2024: A Contemporary Collaboration’ to be presented at five Tampa bay area partnering institutions
Five museums — the Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg, the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, Tampa Museum of Art, Sarasota Art Museum of Ringling College of Art and Design and the USF Contemporary Art Museum — have announced a call to artists for “Skyway 2024: A Contemporary Collaboration.”
It will be the third iteration of the exhibition, which celebrates the diversity and talent of artistic practices in the Tampa Bay area.
Participation is open to artists and art collectives in Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, and Sarasota counties. The exhibition will be presented across the five participating art institutions during the spring, summer and fall of 2024. The museums will co-publish a fully illustrated catalogue to accompany the exhibition.
The submission deadline is Aug. 4. Artists working in diverse media and disciplines, including socially engaged art and participatory projects, are encouraged to submit original artworks and project proposals.
Submissions can include work on paper, painting, sculpture, photography, video, performance, sound, research-based art, and site-specific installations, and can include examples of works and past projects. Only original works of art completed after December 2020 will be considered.
Artworks and projects in the exhibition will be selected by a curatorial team. Members include: Christopher Jones, Stanton B. and Nancy W. Kaplan, curators of Photography and Media Arts; and Ola Wlusek, Keith D. and Linda L. Monda, curators of Modern and Contemporary Art; all of the Ringling Museum; Katherine Pill, senior curator of Contemporary Art, Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg; Rangsook Yoon, senior curator, Sarasota Art Museum; Joanna Robotham, curator of Modern and Contemporary Art, Tampa Museum of Art; and Christian Viveros-Fauné, curator-at-large, USF Contemporary Art Museum. Curator, writer and scholar Evan Garza, will serve as a guest juror.
Currently a curatorial fellow at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, Garza was a recent Fulbright Scholar at the Irish Museum of Modern Art in Dublin, Ireland, and served as co-curator and artistic director of the 2021 Texas Biennial. Garza co-founded Fire Island Artist Residency, a residency program for LGBTQ+ artists.
Additional information and submission guidelines can be found at skywaytampabay.com.
About the participating museums
The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art is at 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. Visit ringling.org or call 941-539-5700 for more information on admission, current and future exhibitions and programming.
The Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg, is at 255 Beach Drive N.E., St. Petersburg. Visit mfastpete.org or call 727-896-2667 for more information.
The Sarasota Art Museum is Ringling College of Art and Design’s dynamic laboratory for the exploration and advancement of contemporary art. It is at 1001 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Visit sarasotaartmuseum.org/visit or call 941-309-4300 for parking, directions, or more information on events and programs.
The Tampa Museum of Art is at 120 W. Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa. For tickets and information, visit TampaMuseum.org or call 813-274-8130.
USF Contemporary Art Museum is at 3821 USF Holly Drive, Tampa, on the University of South Florida campus. Visit cam.usf.edu or call 813-974-4133 for parking, directions, or more information on events associated with the exhibitions.