CLEARWATER — Grammy winning band Wilco will perform Thursday, April 20, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $53.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Wilco released “Cruel Country,” the band’s 12th studio album, digitally in May 2022. Due to a supply chain crisis, the physical double LP and two-disc CD were not released until January this year. Their spring North American tour is in support of the new album.
“Cruel Country” is almost entirely composed of live takes, with just a few overdubs. Everyone — Jeff Tweedy, John Stirratt, Glenn Kotche, Mikael Jorgensen, Pat Sansone and Nels Cline — was in the room, playing together at The Loft in Chicago, unseparated by baffles. It’s a totally different way of making records that Wilco hasn’t used in years.
“It’s a style of recording that forces a band to surrender control and learn to trust each other, along with each other’s imperfections, musical and otherwise,” said Tweedy. “But when it’s working the way it’s supposed to, it feels like gathering around some wild collective instrument, one that requires six sets of hands to play.”
Based in Chicago, Wilco formed in 1994 by former members of Uncle Tupelo. The band’s lineup changed often, with Tweedy and Stirratt becoming the only two members from the original personnel to endure. The band’s current incarnation has been set since 2004.
Influenced by musical artists such as Bill Fay, The Beatles, and Television, Wilco released “A.M.,” its debut album, in 1995. It wasn’t until their fourth album, “Yankee Hotel Foxtrot,” that the band began to earn critical acclaim and commercial success. The follow-up, 2004’s “A Ghost Is Born,” receive a Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Album.