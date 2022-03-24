Early Bird stages ‘Moon Over Buffalo’
CLEARWATER — “Moon Over Buffalo” recently opened at the Early Bird Dinner Theatre, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater.
The production will run through April 24. Cost is $40 for the buffet and show. For performance times and to make reservations, call 727-446-5898 or visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com.
“Moon Over Buffalo,” written by Ken Ludwig, is directed by Donna Donnelly. This production features Andrew Allen, Lenny Agnello, Elizabeth Bell, James Bowe, Rick Bronson, Kagey Good, Patty Rinner and Christine Sanner. Alan Mohney Jr. designed and constructed the set and Mike Arnold is stage managing.
“‘Moon Over Buffalo’ is hilarious. It is a silly, zany door-slamming farce,” said Susan Fletcher Linardos, producer. “The cast is so talented and I am delighted to be working again with director Donna Donnelly. It is truly two hours of fun.”
This is Donnelly’s fourth time directing at Early Bird.
“Playwright Ken Ludwig is often called our quintessential contemporary farceur and ‘Moon Over Buffalo’
might just be his best work,” said Donnelly. “The sole purpose of farce is to evoke laughter and although humor is always appreciated by all audiences, it seems, in these challenging times, humor is also very necessary.”
According to Donnelly, the characters in “Moon Over Buffalo” are delightfully outrageous and the plot is full of miscommunications and preposterous situations.
“And although these characters are ridiculous and self-absorbed, they are still so very charming and utterly lovable,” she added. “I guess that's a testament to the brilliance of the playwright. I'm thrilled that the Early Bird Dinner Theater has chosen, at this time, to produce this timeless comedy.”
Following the run of “Moon Over Buffalo,” the Early Bird Dinner Theatre will present the comedy “The Long Weekend” directed by Linda Weir.
Gallery to present artist Hessam Abrishami
SAFETY HARBOR — Syd Entel Galleries will present internationally acclaimed artist Hessam Abrishami for one day only.
An artist reception will take place Saturday, April 2, 3 to 7 p.m., at the gallery, 247 Main Street, Safety Harbor. The show will continue through April 30.
During the reception, attendees will have an opportunity to see Hessam paint live. The exhibition will feature his latest original paintings, metal and canvas prints and masterful bronze sculptures.
Seeking a society free from the limitations of modern-day Iran, Hessam left his home country to expand his knowledge and awareness of the outside, changing world. Following the great influence of the ancient history that surrounded him as a child, his quest to excel as an artist took him to Italy, one of the historically great epicenters of the art world. He began his higher education in Pietro Vanucci, at the Accademia di Belle Arti, and perfected his craft, leading to 20,000 private collectors world-wide, over $60 million in sales, hundreds of one-man gallery shows, over 25 international exhibitions, and multiple works in museums.
For information, call Linda Gagliostro 727-725-1808 or email linda@sydentelgalleries.com.
Creative Pinellas announces 2022 grant recipients
LARGO — Creative Pinellas recently announced the 2022 Professional Artist Grant recipients. Recipients include Courtney Elvira, Sarah Emery, Roxanne Fay, Jason Hackenwerth, Shannon Halvorsen, Tamia Iman Kennedy, Eileen Marquez, Rachel Stewart, Frederick Woods, and Artist Laureate Jake-Ann Jones.
Each year, Creative Pinellas recognizes up to 10 Pinellas County artists who have excelled in their artistic practice through our professional artist grant program. These grants are awarded to Pinellas County artists of outstanding talent and ability who, with a history of increasingly successful work on the local, national, or international stage, bring recognition, awareness, and interest to our community, and inspire other artists and art lovers. Each selected artist receives a $5,000 grant and they’re encouraged to decide how to best use this award for their benefit and growth as an artist.
Additionally, Jake-Ann Jones has been selected as the Artist Laureate from this group of grantees. The Artist Laureate is recognized by Creative Pinellas as being a model partner and collaborator, sharing their skills and expertise and supporting the organization's mission over the course of the grant period, and will receive an additional $5,000 Artist Laureate grant.
“We see these grants as an important piece of the puzzle in fortifying and sustaining the exceptional professional artists who live and work in Pinellas County,” said Creative Pinellas CEO Barbara St. Clair.
“They create opportunities for us to build relationships and make connections county-wide, within the arts community, to audiences here in the Tampa Bay area and to collectors and art lovers regionally and
nationally with both our online and live programming and exhibits. The grants are part of the work we do to expand and promote Pinellas County as an arts and cultural destination and to grow and support the arts community.”
This is the seventh cycle of the Professional Artist Grant. Creative Pinellas has awarded over 70 grants to artists of amazing caliber and innovation. Professional Artist Grants are designed to support and sustain Pinellas County’s creative community and to enhance the County as an arts and cultural destination. Grantees blog weekly, participate in artist conversations and workshops, write in Creative Pinellas’ online magazine, and are invited to show work at the Creative Pinellas Arts Annual, which will be in its fifth year and the Arts Annual BTW program that places work in area hotels and will be in its fourth year.
For information about Creative Pinellas, visit creativepinellas.org.
Dunedin artist announces new exhibition
CARROLLWOOD — Dunedin artist Theodosia A.G. Tamborlane will present “My World: From New York to Carrollwood,” a new exhibition of her paintings, opening Wednesday, March 30, at the Carrollwood Cultural Center, 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa.
The exhibition will continue through May 23 with access during the center’s regular hours. The center is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. There will be two evening receptions open to the public on April 8 and May 13 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Paintings presented in this exhibition are from eight different series of works that created over the past 12 years when she worked in New York, New Jersey and Dunedin. Each oil painting is presented with a clear theme reflecting the her life experiences as an artist and an attorney.
Ruth Eckerd Hall Chorus to perform spring concert
CLEARWATER — The Ruth Eckerd Hall Chorus will present its spring concert Tuesday, April 5, 7:30 p.m., in Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
General admission tickets are $10. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
"Our spring concert will be filled with songs from our most favorite decades including music from the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s and beyond. We will even take a brief trip to music from the Middle Ages and Renaissance time period," said Yohance Wicks, Marcia P. Hoffman music department chair. "You will have the opportunity to hear madrigals by Thomas Tallis or modern masterpieces from Billy Joel and Simon & Garfunkel. We cannot wait to see you."
The Ruth Eckerd Hall Chorus, formerly known as the Clearwater Chorus, is the adult chorus of Ruth Eckerd Hall’s Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts and is comprised of members ages 19 and older. In addition to performing throughout the community, the chorus has toured in Europe and appeared alongside the Florida Orchestra, Linda Eder, Andy Williams and John Tesh.
Applications are open for SPAA grants
ST. PETERSBURG — The St. Petersburg Arts Alliance in partnership with the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs is accepting applications for the Individual Artist Grant Program.
Now in its sixth year, these 20 grants are intended to provide financial assistance to city of St. Petersburg resident artists for specific projects. The program is designed to support public engagement of individual work/projects in the visual arts, craft arts, dance, music, theater or literature.
The applicant's resume must show commitment to the art form through education, training or professional experience, and must show evidence of exhibition, public performance or being published during the past two years.
The grant period is May 1, 2022, through Sept. 30, 2022.
Applicants may request funding up to $1,000.
The complete application and guidelines are completely online now at stpeteartsalliance.org/spaa-individual-artist-grant-program.
Gulfport Community Players to present ‘The Tin Woman’
GULFPORT — “The Tin Woman,” a comedy/drama written by Sean Grennan, will be presented March 24 through April 3 at the Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport.
Performances will be Thursday through Saturday, 8 p.m. Matinees will be Saturday and Sunday, 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 and available online only at www.GulfportCommunityPlayers.org.
This heartwarming play deals with the death of a child — albeit he’s 40 years old — and the impact that the death has on those left behind. When the donor’s family agree to meet Joy — the heart recipient — the play becomes funny and heartful.
This story, presented by the Gulfport Community Players, blends drama, hope, and humor. The play’s producer, Eileen Navarro says “it’s not a downer, the author has brilliantly blended humor with tragedy.”
The play is directed by Brick Brickel and the cast includes Karyn Lorenzetti, Stephen Bell, Daniel Harris, Keisha Paul, Matthew Keith, Jennifer Casler, and Wendy Aspinwall.
Gallery to present Alan Metzger exhibition
TARPON SPRINGS — In April, Alan Metzger will be exhibiting his oil paintings on the Back Wall of Tarpon Art Guild, 161 E. Tarpon Ave., Tarpon Springs.
A reception will take place Friday, April 1, 6 to 9 p.m., at the gallery.
Known for his dynamic brushwork, Metzger has recently won first prize in oil painting at the Pasco County Fair and first prize in professional oil painting at the Strawberry Festival.