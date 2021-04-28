CLEARWATER — Comedian Bill Maher will take the stage Saturday, June 19, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets, starting at $72.75, are on sale now. For tickets, visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com or call 727-791-7400. Tickets are limited as this performance will be presented at 50% capacity.
Maher brings his notoriously candid stand-up comedy act to the venue. For more than 20 years, Maher has set the boundaries of where funny, political talk can go on American television. First on “Politically Incorrect” (Comedy Central, ABC, 1993-2002) and for the last 19 years on HBO’s “Real Time,” Maher’s combination of unflinching honesty and big laughs have garnered him 41 Emmy nominations. Maher won his first Emmy in 2014 as executive producer for the HBO series “Vice.” In October 2008, this same combination was on display in Maher’s uproarious and unprecedented swipe at organized religion, “Religulous,” directed by Larry Charles. The documentary has gone on to become the eighth highest grossing documentary ever.
In addition to his television program — which has featured such visitors as President Barack Obama, then Vice-President Joseph Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Kerry Washington, Michael Steele, Eva Longoria, Drew Barrymore, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Susan Sarandon and Kevin Costner, just to name a few — Maher has written five bestsellers, including “True Story,” “Does Anybody Have a Problem with That? The Best of Politically Incorrect,” “When You Ride Alone, You Ride with Bin Laden,” “New Rules: Polite Musings from a Timid Observer” and most recently, “The New New Rules.”
Maher started his career as a stand-up comedian in 1979 and still performs in sold-out theaters all across the country. Four of his 10 stand-up specials for HBO have been nominated for Emmy awards.
In addition to frequent multi-layer sanitization of the venue, new XONAR technology has been installed that uses thermal imaging sensors to detect elevated body temperature. Appropriate face coverings will be required inside the facility, contact is being minimized and hand sanitizer stations are readily available. For more information, including social safety guidelines, visit www.rutheckerdhall.com/facility-safety-protocols.