TAMPA — A.R. Rahman will take the stage for two performances, set for Aug. 4 at 7:30 p.m., and Aug. 6 at 8 p.m., in the Carol Morsani Hall of the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place in Tampa.
Tickets start at $55. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
A two-time Oscar-winning composer, Rahman has helped redefine contemporary Indian music. The “Mozart of Madras” as Time Magazine dubbed him, has sold more than 150 million CDs comprised of music from more than 100 film soundtracks and albums in six languages. His scores include “Roja,” “Bombay,” “Dilse,” “Taal,” “Lagaan,” “Vandemataram,” “Slumdog Millionaire,” “Couples Retreat,” “127 Hours” and “People Like Us.”
Rahman received the Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, two of India’s highest national civilian honors, recognizing his contributions to music. He was named by Time as one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2009.
Rahman has undertaken several sellout concert tours in more than 30 international destinations, including his 2010 “Jai Ho: The Journey Home World Tour.” Rahman was invited to perform at the Nobel Peace Prize Concert in 2010 and recently performed at the One World Concert, honoring the Dalai Lama.