Gasparilla music fest sets headliners
TAMPA — Coppertail Brewing Co. will present the 12th annual Gasparilla Music Festival, taking place on Saturday and Sunday, April 29 and 30, at Curtis Hixon Park, 600 N. Ashley Drive, Tampa.
Tickets to the festival are available at www.gmftickets.com. Single day general admission tickets are $50 in advance. Two-day general admission tickets are $80 in advance.
Event organizers recently revealed highly anticipated details about this signature Tampa Bay area’s music festival. Headliners include critically acclaimed hip-hop super duo Run the Jewels, composed of Atlanta-based rapper Killer Mike and Brooklyn-based rapper and producer El-P. GMF will be one of a handful of select 2023 dates celebrating the renowned act’s 10th anniversary tour and their first Florida show since 2018.
Rounding out the headlining spots will be Canadian electro-funk duo and Grammy Award nominees Chromeo, whose appearance follows the release of their new album and performances at Coachella.
During the past two decades Chromeo has landed three albums in the Billboard Top 200 with multiple club hits igniting dance floors worldwide.
Closing out Sunday night is Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, which features renowned jam musicians paying tribute to the Grateful Dead. Known by fans as J-Rad, this super-group has been selling out major markets and venues in recent years with their incredible live performances often including exciting surprise guests and high-energy jams.
Additional national acts include West Coast Indie-Rock quintet Local Natives; the female-fronted indie-pop sensation Cannons; Rising Appalachia, an Appalachian folk music band led by multi-instrumentalist sisters; Big Head Todd & The Monsters, a cult-classic rock band; Flipturn, a rapidly rising Florida based indie-rock act; and Florida-based indie-folk act The 502s, alongside an eclectic array of Tampa Bay’s finest local talent.
The festival has partnered The Straz Center for the Performing arts, a fellow nonprofit, community-arts driven organization. The Straz Center will allow GMF to extend its footprint down the beautiful Tampa Riverwalk and will feature two jam-packed days of diverse local talent overlooking the Hillsborough River.
Additional local music programming will take place at Sparkman Wharf giving fans an opportunity to catch live music in various venues along Riverwalk and an abundance of ways to get there including the Pirate Water Taxi, TECO Streetcar trolley, E-scooters, bicycles, and by foot.
“It’s a transitional year for GMF as we adapt to the challenges of rapidly growing downtown development,” said Melanie Rouse, GMF board president. “We’re looking forward to celebrating one last year in Curtis Hixon with a sensational lineup. We’re very excited to establish our new home at Julian B Lane Park in 2024 where we can grow for years to come and remain an integral part of the downtown landscape.”
The Gasparilla Music Festival started in 2012 and quickly earned a reputation as a respected, well-curated festival featuring an exciting mix of performers. A nonprofit event, the festival serves as an immersive experience celebrating the best of Tampa culture: its food, music, fashion, art, and award-winning beers.
For more information, visit www.gasparillamusic.com.
St. Pete to host poetry festival
ST. PETERSBURG — In celebration of National Poetry Month, the city of St. Petersburg, City Poet Laureate Gloria Muoz, and several community partners will co-host the city's first-ever City of Writers Poetry Festival. Events will be held throughout the community during the month of April.
"The City of Writers Poetry Festival will highlight emerging and established writers who reflect the talent, diversity, and creativity of St. Petersburg," said Mayor Ken Welch. "We are known as a City of the Arts and it's exciting to see Poet Laureate Gloria Muoz put poetry in motion."
The City of Writers Poetry Festival will include weekly workshops, book releases, an open mic night, and a youth poetry showcase. The festival will be bookended by poet Ross Gay and St. Pete Youth Farm on April 1 and a "Pam
Jam" with the Al Downing Tampa Bay Jazz Association on April 30.
"As a member of St. Pete's writing community, it's an honor to celebrate poets whose works may be familiar, unknown, inspiring, or thought-provoking," said Gloria Muoz, Poet Laureate for the City of St. Petersburg. "By making the City of Writers Poetry Festival a yearly tradition, we can introduce and cement the efforts of aspiring and seasoned writers who comprise St. Pete's creative landscape."
Events are free and open to the public unless stated otherwise. Some events require advance registration. For a full listing of festival events and registration information, visit www.stpete.org/cityofwriters.
Poets to visit Eckerd College
ST. PETERSBURG — The Eckerd College Creative Arts Collegium has invited three renowned, award-winning poets to St. Petersburg to celebrate National Poetry Month with evening readings on the college’s campus and at the Salvador Dalí Museum on April 6, April 12 and April 20.
The Eckerd reading series will kick off at the James Center for Molecular and Life Sciences at Eckerd College, 4200 54th Ave. S., St. Petersburg.
Irish poet and theologian Pádraig Ó Tuama — whose work centers on themes of language, power, conflict and religion — will share select pieces at 7 p.m. on April 6. He is the author of several books of poetry, and his collection “Poetry Unbound,” published by W.W. Norton & Company in 2022, is an expansion of a podcast of the same name that offers reflections on 50 powerful poems.
Victoria Chang will read from her forthcoming book of poems, “With My Back to the World,” in the Dalí Museum’s Will Raymund Theater at 6:30 p.m. on April 12.
The Guggenheim Fellow’s poetry collection “OBIT” from Copper Canyon Press in 2020, was named a New York Times Notable Book and a Time Must-Read Book and received the Los Angeles Times Book Prize, the Anisfield-Wolf Book Award in Poetry and the PEN/Voelcker Award.
Rooja Mohassessy will take to the stage at Eckerd’s Helmar and Enole Nielsen Center for Visual Arts at 7 p.m. on April 20. The Iranian-born poet and educator is a MacDowell Fellow and the author of “When Your Sky Runs Into Mine,” from Elixir Press in 2023 —winner of the 22nd Annual Elixir Poetry Prize.
Eckerd’s Spread the Words reading series is supported by the Dr. Peter Meinke Endowment for Creative Writing. For more information, visit www.eckerd.edu.
Blueberry Festival set
PLANT CITY — Keel Farms will host its annual Blueberry Festival on Saturdays in April — April 8, 15, 22, and 29 — at 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City.
The festival will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each of the four Saturdays with u-pick continuing until sundown.
The event will feature food and craft vendors, live music, a kids’ area, u-pick blueberries, and special releases of Keel and Curley wines and Keel Farms Agrarian Ales and Ciders.
Admission and parking for the festival are both free, and tables for dining are available during festival hours on a first come, first served basis. The event is billed as “pet-friendly.”
To celebrate the spring blueberry harvest, blueberry u-pick will be offered each day of the festival from 10 a.m. to sundown while supplies last and weather permits. Already harvested pre-packaged blueberries will also be available for purchase by the pound.
‘Space Oddity’ show rescheduled
CLEARWATER — The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre show “Space Oddity,” starring David Brighton, scheduled for March 31 at 8 p.m., has been rescheduled.
Tickets will be honored on the new date, Saturday, July 15, at 8 pm. Tickets are on sale now.
UUC Art Committee announces PAVA exhibition
CLEARWATER — An artist reception will take place Friday, April 7, 6 to 8 p.m., at the Octagon Art Center, Unitarian Universalists of Clearwater, 2470 Nursery Road, Clearwater.
This will be the opening reception of the 2023 Member’s Awards Exhibit of the Professional Association of Visual Artists. The UUC Art Committee also announced that member Melissa Miller Nece won PAVA’s Best of Show: 2D for the picture “WhipSplash” in the medium of colored pencil.
The public is welcome to attend. There will be light refreshments. Attendees will have an opportunity to meet some of the artists whose work is on display.
To submit arts and entertainment news, email editorial@TBNweekly.com. Please include contact information on all submissions. Announcements are printed as space allows.