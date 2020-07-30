GCAA announces new exhibition
PINELLAS PARK — "What I Did on my Quarantined Staycation,” a group exhibition featuring work by members of the Gulf Coast Artists’ Alliance, is on display through Sunday, Aug. 23.
A reception and awards presentation will take place Aug. 23 from 5 to 7 p.m., at the GCAA Creative Zone, 5619 70th Ave. N., Pinellas Park. The event is free and open to the public. CDC COVID-19 guidelines will be observed.
The judge for the exhibition will be Jim Woodfield of Woodfield Fine Art Gallery.
A “People’s Choice” award contest will also be held on Facebook @GCAACreativeZone.
Artists participating in the exhibition include Shelly Augsbury, Marie Cummings, Nancy Eggert, Boo Ehrsam, David Larson Evans, John Haseney, Jan Kolacy, Leonard Lewis, Donna Plunkett, Lourdes Rosas-Rasdall, Carole Rosefelt, Elizabeth Galway Ross, Savelli, Vanessa Segraves, Carole Shelton, Jeff Squires, Teazer and Judy Vienneau.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or by appointment. Call 727-336-4280 or 727-738-8010. Visit www.gcaa-fl.org.
Fair Food Frenzy set for Florida State Fairgrounds
TAMPA — The Florida State Fair will host Fair Food Frenzy for a limited time at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4800 U.S. 301, Tampa.
The Tampa Bay area will have two weekends to visit the experience, which will run Friday through Sunday, July 31- Aug. 2; and Aug. 7-9. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission for this drive-thru event is free. Menu and pricing for food options will be available online at FloridaStateFair.com.
Fair Food Frenzy is the one and only destination for a fair food fix this summer. The drive-thru style carnival food experience will feature corn dogs, funnel cakes, and more classic fair favorites. Attendees will not even have to leave their vehicle.
For more information about the Florida State Fair, visit www.floridastatefair.com.
REH to offer refund options for Charlie Daniels concert
CLEARWATER — Due to the unexpected passing of Charlie Daniels, the Charlie Daniels Band concert set for Saturday, Nov. 7, at Ruth Eckerd Hall, has been canceled.
The country and southern rock legend died July 6 at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee, from a hemorrhagic stroke. He was 83. Ticket holders will be contacted about refund options.
For more information, visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
Capitol Theatre reschedules Boney James concert
CLEARWATER — Boney James has rescheduled his upcoming concert at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre in Clearwater.
Originally scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre, the show will now be presented Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at 8 p.m., at the venue. Tickets purchased for the original concert date will be honored on the new date. Tickets are on sale now.
For more information, visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.
St. Pete Museum of History reopens
ST. PETERSBURG — Temporarily closed since March 14 due to coronavirus precautions, the St. Petersburg Museum of History recently reopened with refurbished interiors, a fresh coat of exterior paint and a stunning new exhibit in the Hough Family Gallery.
“Building the Sunshine City,” the new exhibit, features a multimedia tour of St. Pete’s historic growth.
St. Petersburg has recently been recognized nationally and internationally for its economic and cultural growth, but that's nothing new for this city. For 150 years, dreamers and schemers have made their way to St. Petersburg to create fortunes and own a piece of the Florida dream.
Nevin Sitler, museum curator; and Jessy Breckenridge, collections and archives manager, searched through thousands of items in the museum's vast collection to help create “Building the Sunshine City.” What they present examines the city's journey from a fishing village to a vibrant business and arts and cultural destination.
With the generosity of corporate support from Hennessy Construction, and grants from the city of St. Petersburg and the Mildred M. and Robert S. Baynard Charitable Trust, the exhibit showcases images, blueprints, plat maps, video and artifacts highlighting the city's growth.
As visitors enter the exhibit they are greeted by an exhibit case which contains documents that lay out the birth of St. Petersburg. An article in the 1886 Sea Breeze — the peninsula's first newspaper — about Detroit businessman John C. Williams purchasing a tract of land north of Big Bayou, and a document from John and Sarah Williams turning over parts of that land to Peter Demens and the Orange Belt Railway.
The exhibit features large panels and images dating back to the late 1800s when African American labor cleared land, paved streets with Augusta bricks and built the city’s first luxury hotels. There are also dozens of framed plat maps of St. Pete neighborhoods — including some that were never built — and plenty of artifacts never before seen, such as a piece of the electric trolley rail that was excavated during the construction of the St. Pete Pier.
The St. Petersburg Museum of History is at 335 Second Ave. NE, St. Petersburg. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call 727-894-1052 or visit www.historystpete.org.
Reverend Barry & The Funk to perform at CPPAC
LARGO — Reverend Barry & The Funk will take the stage Saturday, Aug. 1, 8 p.m., in the Parkview Terrace at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Tables of four are available for purchase as a package for $80. Visit www.LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
The eight-piece funk and soul group features three Grammy-nominated artists. Fueled by the success of their recent breakout single “LoveShine” and their recent No. 1 Global Position on Reverbnation’s Funk Charts after the release of their debut album “SxyGdLuv,” and the band is now headlining festivals and larger venues around the state.
The show is part of the Parkview Terrace Summer Concert Series. Attendees can experience live entertainment again as they social distance with friends and family. The three-show series will showcase the Central Park Performing Arts Center's newest venue, the Parkview Terrace. Underneath a beautiful oak tree canopy and overlooking Largo Central Park, the new venue will have gated entry and extend across the portico. Fencing will be installed around the venue for the duration of the concert series, and tickets will be required for entry. Food for purchase, cash bar service and restrooms will be available indoors. There is an ATM onsite.
Other upcoming concerts include:
• Aug. 8, 8 p.m. — The Spazmatics, an ’80s music band decked out in costumes inspired by the film “The Revenge of the Nerds.”
• Aug. 15, 8 p.m. — Ronnie Dee & The Superstars, a local funk and rock band led by Ronnie Dee, son of music icon Joey Dee.
To preserve the health and safety of guests and staff, four-top tables will be arranged 6 feet apart and sold only as a package to promote proper social distancing. Following the guidelines in Pinellas County's ordinance requiring face coverings, guests and staff are required to wear face coverings while inside the Central Park Performing Arts Center and while outdoors when social distancing is not possible from individuals outside of your household. All safety precautions are subject to change with updates to federal, state, or local guidance.
Funds raised for TFO
The Florida Orchestra/North Suncoast Associates, a support organization for the Florida Orchestra, presented a check for $105,025 to Mark Cantrell, president and CEO of the TFO, on June 24. The funds were raised primarily from NSA’s annual event, the Bravura Brunch, held this year on March 7.
Mask-R-Aid exhibit set for Zazoo’d
ST. PETERSBURG — Fantastical face masks created by fiber artists, costumers, and artists from around Tampa Bay will be on exhibit Aug. 1-14 at Zazoo’d, 351 Central Ave., St. Petersburg.
The exhibit is part of a project called “Mask-R-Aid” spearheaded by St. Petersburg resident Andre Kupfermunz. When the exhibit is over, masks will be auctioned at Bay Area Auction in Pinellas Park to raise money for the St. Pete Arts Alliance Relief Fund.
“The purpose of our project is to call attention to the need to wear masks during the pandemic to protect yourself and others,“ said Kupfermunz. “At the same time St. Petersburg is a hub for artistic talent and many of the artists are financially suffering at this time. Mask-R-Aid aims to offset some of the burden by raising money for the St. Pete Arts Alliance Relief Fund.”
Anyone wishing to see the masks can drop by Zazoo’d or view them online at Bay Area Auction. The Aug. 15 auction will be live and online. The preview will begin at 8 a.m., followed by the auction at 10 a.m. at the auction site. Anyone wishing to bid online for the masks must register first at www.BayAreaAuctionServices.com. Follow the instructions online to register and bid online.
‘A Christmas Carol’ tour postponed until 2021
CLEARWATER — Nebraska Theatre Caravan recently announced that the national tour of “A Christmas Carol” has been postponed. This includes the performance scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 23, at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater.
Tickets will be honored for the new performance on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at 7 p.m.
This celebrated Charles Jones adaptation of Charles Dickens’ most beloved holiday story, “A Christmas Carol” from Nebraska Theatre Caravan is rich with thrilling ensemble music, alive with color and movement and is created to tell this great and enduring tale in a manner that people of all ages will enjoy. Woven throughout this classic tale are beautiful new arrangements and moving renditions of holiday songs such as “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” “Wassail Wassail,” “Good Christian Men Rejoice,” “Away in a Manger,” “Greensleeves,” “The Boar’s Head Carol” and many more. Featuring a cast of 21 performers, live musicians and Broadway-style scenery and costumes, audiences cherish this sumptuous holiday classic.
Tickets priced at $75, $50, $39 and $29 are only available online at www.rutheckerdhall.com.
SteelDrivers reschedule Capitol Theatre show
CLEARWATER — The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre recently announced that the SteelDrivers concert originally scheduled for Friday, Aug. 28, 8 p.m., has been postponed.
The SteelDrivers will perform Thursday, Jan. 14, 8 p.m., at the Clearwater venue. Tickets purchased for the Aug. 28 concert will be honored on the new date. Tickets priced at $45, $35 and $25 are available by visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com.