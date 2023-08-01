ST. PETERSBURG — The Palladium recently launched of its Palladium Creative Fellowships applications for 2023-2034.
The program is designed to nurture culturally diverse performing artists, providing them with a full-service theater as a creative space to showcase their talent and captivate audiences. Applications are now open, and interested artists are encouraged to visit mypalladium.org/creative-fellowships/ for further information and submission guidelines.
The Palladium Creative Fellowships — formerly known as Creative Class — offer significant financial support to local artists, enabling them to embark on transformative journeys in collaboration with The Palladium Theater. This fellowship program empowers local performers to create new works, advance existing ones, explore new media, and develop groundbreaking ideas.
The Palladium Creative Fellowships offer a multitude of exceptional benefits to selected artists, ensuring their artistic endeavors receive the support they deserve. Each fellowship includes a $2,500 stipend and the possibility for additional funding at the time of the project, enhancing the potential impact and scope of the artists' work. Fellows gain complimentary access to state-of-the-art Palladium facilities, technical assistance from the Palladium’s professional sound and lighting staff, use of the Palladium backline and marketing tools.
The Palladium Theater invites aspiring artists in the genres of jazz, blues, dance, classical music, chamber music, contemporary music, world music, pop/rock and singer/songwriter to embrace this remarkable program and submit their applications. Applications are due by Aug. 20 at 11:59 p.m.