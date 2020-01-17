SAFETY HARBOR — Based in Portland, Oregon, the Talbott Brothers consider themselves a product of America’s heartland.
Brothers Nick and Tyler Talbott grew up in Imperial, Nebraska, a small town with a population of just over 2,000. The indie/folk-rock duo will perform Friday, Jan. 24, 7:30 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Art and Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Doors will open at 7 p.m. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.
The brothers are on the road promoting “Ghost Talker,” their second studio album. Released in October, the album’s single “Run No More” made Rolling Stone’s list of “10 Best Americana Songs You Need to Hear Now.” According to the band’s website, the song “forces a look at the past while offering a soul-shaking guitar solo that feels like a rally cry.”
Nick and Tyler recently took a few moments out of their busy schedule to talk about their success.
Tampa Bay Newspapers: What drew you to the music industry?
Nick: Our love of guitar and songwriting. Our parents always had music playing in the house while we were growing up and after we stumbled upon our dad’s old acoustic guitar and record collection, the rest was history.
TBN: What is your favorite part about this line of work? Your least favorite? Why?
Tyler: Our favorite part is connecting with people and listening to their stories and sharing our personal experiences together. We like visiting new places and drawing inspiration from new experiences. Least favorite part is the limited time we have in each city on a tour. We always wish we had more time to explore and spend time meeting people.
TBN: If you didn’t become a musician, what would you be doing right now?
Tyler: I would be a driver.
Nick: I would own a distillery.
TBN: Who are you inspired by?
Nick: Neil Young, John Mayer, Johnny Cash, so many others …
Tyler: Ray LaMontagne, Bill Withers, the Beatles … and a lot more.
TBN: Which musician would you like to collaborate with next?
Both brothers: Anyone that will!
TBN: Discuss how you interact with and respond to fans.
Both brothers: Social media is a huge part of keeping connected with our fans. We try to stay involved as much as we can with their lives and what’s going on in their world. We try to carve out time to come out and meet people at shows and we occasionally do live Instagram live videos. We create merchandise that we would wear or take home ourselves in order to give them a souvenir from the show.
TBN: If you had one message to give a young aspiring musician, what would it be?
Both brothers: Never stop writing, never stop practicing, never give up.
For more information about the Talbott Brothers, including tour dates, visit www.thetalbottbrothers.com.
IF YOU GO
- WHAT: The Talbott Brothers
- WHERE: Safety Harbor Art and Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor
- WHEN: Jan. 24, 7:30 p.m.
- COST: $20-$25