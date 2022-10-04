CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall on the Road and the Clearwater Jazz Holiday Foundation Inc. will present the 43rd Clearwater Jazz Holiday, running Friday through Sunday, Oct. 14-16, at BayCare Ballpark, 601 Old Coachman Road.
Gates will open at 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; and at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Single-day tickets are on sale now starting at $25 in advance. Three-day and two-day packages also are available for purchase. For more information, call the Clearwater Jazz Holiday office at 727-461-5200, or visit ClearwaterJazz.com or facebook.com/ClearwaterJazz. Tickets must be purchased via clearwaterjazz.com and will not be available for sale through Ruth Eckerd Hall.
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue will headline Friday’s lineup. Other headliners include Charlie Wilson on Saturday and Gov’t Mule on Sunday.
As the city of Clearwater builds the Jazz Holiday’s new Imagine Clearwater home in Coachman Park, the foundation, the city and the Clearwater Threshers/Phillies are teaming up once again for a special presentation of the event at BayCare Ballpark. The Jazz Holiday will put its one-of-a-kind touch on this unique setting, transforming the stadium into the bay area’s largest outdoor jazz fest party featuring three days and nights of live performances. Visitors can also relish Clearwater’s mild fall weather, miles of world-famous Gulf beaches, brilliant sunsets, nearby attractions, accommodations and dining to suit every taste and budget.
The magic of Clearwater Jazz Holiday emanates from its long-time collaboration with the city, Visit St. Pete/Clearwater, Ruth Eckerd Hall, and now the Threshers, as well as hundreds of volunteers that orchestrate every chord of this annual celebration that attracts audiences as diverse as its lineups.
From smooth and straight-ahead jazz to rhythm and blues, soul, jam band, folk, Americana, funk, fusion, Latin, and more, thousands of spirits are lifted each year in the unmistakable energy of the Clearwater Jazz Holiday.
In addition to sustaining the longstanding festival tradition, Clearwater Jazz Holiday Foundation — a not-for-profit organization and winner of the 2016 Clearwater Regional Chamber’s Judge’s Choice Nonprofit of the Year — delivers year-round innovative programs, performance opportunities, special funding, and creative learning experiences. These initiatives celebrate the art form of jazz with meaningful music appreciation and instructional experiences for people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities.
Following is a look at the music lineup for the 43rd Clearwater Jazz Holiday:
Friday, Oct. 14
• 5 p.m. — Gates open
• 5:30 to 7 p.m. — The War and Treaty
• 7:30 to 9 p.m. — Average White Band
• 9:30 to 11 p.m. — Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
Saturday, Oct. 15
• 5 p.m. — Gates open
• 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. — Justin-Lee Schultz
• 7:15 to 8:45 p.m. — Dumpstaphunk
• 9:15 to 10:45 p.m. — Charlie Wilson
• 10:45 p.m. — Fireworks
Sunday, Oct. 16
• 3 p.m. — Gates open
• 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. — The Champ Jaxon Band
• 4:45 to 6 p.m. — St. Paul & The Broken Bones
• 6:30 to 8 p.m. — Old Crow Medicine Show
• 8:30 to 10 p.m. — Gov’t Mule
Opening the 43rd Clearwater Jazz Holiday will be The War and Treaty.
Hailing from Albion, Michigan, the husband-and-wife duo features Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter. “Healing Tide,” their debut album, was released in 2018 and boasted rock-infused soul music that prompted comparisons to Ike and Tina Turner. The followed up in 2020 with “Hearts Town” on Rounder Records.
According to Rounder, since forming in 2014, The War And Treaty have amassed a following as eclectic as their sound itself, a bluesy but joyful fusion of Southern soul, gospel, country, and rock-and-roll. Known for a live show nearly revival-like in intensity, the due have gained a reputation for creating an exhilarating exchange of energy with their audience, a dynamic they’ve brought to the stage in opening for the legendary Al Green and touring with the likes of Brandi Carlile and Jason Isbell.
The War and Treaty performed at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in 2020 alongside other nominees in a tribute to music education and to Grammy executive producer Ken Ehrlich. They performed “I Sing the Body Electric” from the film “Fame.”
"We used to sit around the TV watching and dreaming about performing on the Grammys one day," said Michael Trotter in a press release at the time. "Being part of the ‘Fame’ tribute with so many incredible artists we've admired for years feels like a fairy tale. Our dreams have come true, and we're so honored to lend our voices to the tribute for Ken Ehrlich, longtime producer of the Grammys, and the groundbreaking television series ‘Fame,’ and to acknowledge the importance of music education."
The Average White Band take the stage Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The Scottish funk and R&B band first earned attention for their timeless instrumental hit “Pick Up the Pieces,” released in 1974 on the band’s second album, “AWB.” With multiple gold and platinum albums and three Grammy nominations on the legendary Atlantic label, they were the first Brits to simultaneously top the U.S. Top 100 Singles, Albums and R&B charts, before going on to similar UK and international honors.
The band took its instrumental cues from U.S. jazz giants such as Cannonball Adderley, Herbie Hancock, and Wayne Shorter, and the soulful influences of Marvin Gaye, James Brown, Al Green, and Stevie Wonder.
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue closes out the first day’s lineup.
Born Troy Andrews, Trombone Shorty got his start — and his nickname — earlier than most: He was only 4 years old when he made his first appearance at Jazz Fest performing with Bo Diddley. At 6, he was leading his own brass band. By his teenage years, he was hired by Lenny Kravitz to join the band he assembled for his Electric Church World Tour.
Shorty’s proven he’s more than just a horn player in the ensuing years. Boasting magnetic charisma, the natural born showman can command an audience. Since 2010, he’s released four chart topping studio albums; toured with everyone from Jeff Beck to the Red Hot Chili Peppers; collaborated across genres with Pharrell, Bruno Mars, Mark Ronson, Foo Fighters, ZHU, Zac Brown, Normani, Ringo Starr, and countless more; played Coachella, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Newport Folk, Newport Jazz, and nearly every other major festival; and performed four times at the Grammy Awards, and five times at the White House. He played the star-studded Sesame Street Gala, where he was honored with his own Muppet. He also launched the Trombone Shorty Foundation to support youth music education and received the prestigious Caldecott Honor for his first children’s book.
Earlier this year, Trombone Shorty released “Lifted,” his first album of original music in five years.
Dumpstaphunk stands out amongst New Orleans’ best, cementing themselves as one of the funkiest bands to ever arise from the Crescent City. The band takes the stage Saturday at 7:15 p.m.
Born on the Jazz & Heritage Festival stage, and descended from Neville and Meters family bloodlines, these soldiers of funk ignite a deep, gritty groove that dares listeners not to move. Their performances combine ingenious musicianship through complex funk, rock, and jazz arrangements accompanied by soulful melodies and Big Easy traditions.
Dumpstaphunk has performed at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival every year since 2003 and continues to tour all over the world. The band was honored to support The Rolling Stones in New Orleans at the Superdome in 2019. The band was recently on the road with George Clinton & The Parliament Funkadelic for his farewell tour.
Former lead vocalist of the Gap Band, Charlie Wilson twice has been named Billboard’s Top Adult Male R&B Artist and has been nominated for 13 Grammy awards and 11 NAACP Image Awards. He earned a 2009 Soul Train Icon Award and was a recipient of a BMI Icon Award in 2005. In 2021 Wilson also won the Certified Soul Award at the Soul Train Awards.
Wilson hits the stage Saturday at 9:15 p.m.
Since scoring his first Top 10 R&B hit in 1979 as co-founder/lead singer for R&B/funk pioneers the Gap Band, Wilson continues to defy the odds according to his official website. For in a career that stretches more than four decades — and multiple generations of fans — Wilson has not only become a force on the charts but also onstage. And he has simultaneously become the go-to collaborator for many fellow stars.
Kicking off Sunday’s lineup is 11-year-old Champ Jaxon. Based in Southwest Florida, Champ has performed over 100 gigs with The Champ Jaxon Band. He has performed with the Allman Betts Band, Eric Gailles, and the Marshall Tucker Band. Champ was the regional winner of the International Blues Challenge in October 2021. He released his first single in November 2021, with his debut album appearing the following month.
St. Paul & The Broken Bones is next up, performing at 4:45 p.m.
The Alabama-based St. Paul & The Broken Bones is an eight-piece soul band featuring Paul Janeway on vocals, Jesse Phillips on bass, Browan Lollar on guitar, Kevin Leon on drums, Al Gamble on keyboards, Allen Branstetter on trumpet, Chad Fisher on trombone, and Amari Ansari on saxophone. In January, they released “The Alien Coast,” their fourth full-length album, and first for ATO Records.
According to High Road Touring, the new album is a convergence of rock & roll, R&B, psychedelia and funk.
Old Crow Medicine Show performs Sunday at 4:45 p.m.
The band started busking on street corners in 1998 New York state and up through Canada, winning audiences along the way with their boundless energy and spirit. They eventually found themselves in Boone, North Carolina, where they caught the attention of folk icon Doc Watson while playing in front of a pharmacy. He invited the band to play at his festival, MerleFest, helping to launch their career. Shortly thereafter the band was hired to entertain crowds between shows at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee.
Since then, the band has gone on to receive the honor of being inducted as members of the Grand Ole Opry and have won two Grammy Awards: Best Folk Album for “Remedy” (2014) and Best Long Form Music Video for “Big Easy Express” (2013). Additionally, “Wagon Wheel,” their classic single, received the RIAA's Platinum certification in 2013 for selling over 1,000,000 copies. “Paint This Town,” the band’s seventh full-length album, was released earlier this year.
Gov’t Mule will close out the Clearwater Jazz Festival, beginning their set at 8:30 p.m.
Renowned quartet Gov’t Mule — led by Grammy Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, guitar legend, and producer Warren Haynes — is out on the road this year in support of their critically acclaimed, chart-topping blues album, “Heavy Load Blues.” The band’s first-ever blues album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Blues Albums chart upon its November 2021 release, marking Gov’t Mule’s third album to enter the Billboard charts at the top spot in their storied career.
Gov’t Mule features Haynes on vocals and guitar; Matt Abts on drums; Danny Louis on keyboards, guitar, and backing vocals; and Jorgen Carlsson on bass. The band has galvanized a global fan base with their honest, organic and daring music and improvisational virtuosity, leading them to be recognized as one of the most timeless, revered and active bands in the world whose spot amongst rock titans remains unshakable.