Any successful writer will agree that a compelling story requires conflict. In literature, conflict can be manifested in competing desires or the presence of obstacles that characters must overcome. Conflict works to propel the narrative forward. Without some form of conflict, there is no story.
I can thank Mrs. Ford, my sixth-grade language arts teacher, for my first exposure to the concept of literary conflict. She distributed a mimeographed worksheet to a classroom full of wide-eyed pupils who were happy to be learning any subject that didn’t force them to diagram sentences. The handout covered three primary types of conflict in literature, tidily breaking it down into character versus character, character versus nature, and character versus self. While those cover most of the bases, others may want to add to the list character versus the supernatural, character versus technology, and character versus society. When looking for big box office payouts, Hollywood tends to stick to the basics: The most common type of conflict pits a protagonist against an antagonist who is trying to impede the hero’s progress.
In other words: a good, old-fashioned slugfest.
What are some of Hollywood’s most notable fisticuffs?
- Sean Thornton versus Will Danaher in “The Quiet Man”
- James Bond versus Donald “Red” Grant in “From Russia with Love”
- Lee versus Han in “Enter the Dragon”
- Rocky Balboa versus Apollo Creed in “Rocky II”
- John Nada versus Frank Armitage in “They Live”
- Yu Shu Lien versus Jen Yu in “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”
- The Bride versus the Crazy 88s in “Kill Bill Vol. 1”
The list could go on and on, but we’d better get to what may stand out as the biggest on-screen brawl ever, showcased in the new movie “Godzilla vs. Kong.” Directed by Adam Wingard, the film is a sequel to both “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” (2019) and “Kong: Skull Island” (2017). It is the fourth film in Legendary's evolving MonsterVerse. “Godzilla vs. Kong” was released March 31 in theaters and on HBO Max.
In the opening sequences, the audience learns two important facts. First, since defeating King Ghidorah five years earlier, Godzilla has kept a low profile, observing a truce and maintaining his status as a protector of humanity. Second, Kong has been placed under constant surveillance, interned inside a vast dome on Skull Island so Monarch scientists can study him — and, presumably, keep him from attracting the attention of Godzilla, who would consider him a rival. When Godzilla unexpectedly attacks an Apex Cybernetics facility in Pensacola, authorities wonder if the kaiju intends to shatter the peace and turn on civilization. Meanwhile, Apex CEO Walter Simmons believes that he can tap into a mysterious source of power residing deep beneath the surface of the planet. He recruits Nathan Lind, a Hollow Earth theorist, to lead a mission to acquire the power source.
Lind theorizes that Kong could be the key to the mission’s success.
Honestly, “Godzilla vs. Kong” is full of junk science and ludicrous constructs that are far more difficult to swallow than giant monsters roaming the planet. The script is riddled with plot holes and the characters are so poorly developed that an hour after the end of the movie, viewers will likely forget not only their names but their significance. Also, it's adorable how the filmmakers think that you can evacuate Hong Kong in 10 minutes.
Guess what — I don’t care. I came to see monsters duke it out, and I wasn’t disappointed.
My guess is that most fans of these two titans won’t complain that the movie is equal parts big, loud and dumb. They won’t care that the plot is awkward and the storytelling clumsy. They won’t be troubled by the cheesy nerd stereotypes or the schmaltzy bond between Kong and a Jia, a little girl who is deaf — and who has obviously taught Kong sign language without any of those observant Monarch scientists noticing.
When Kong and Godzilla finally come to blows, all that pesky tech-talk mumbo-jumbo falls by the wayside. Two behemoths engage in an epic scrap because their animosity is hardwired into their genes. They are compelled into battle to determine which one is the most resilient. It’s about strength and resourcefulness and endurance.
But it’s also about resisting that impulse — and that’s where their story gets interesting.
This new cinematic skirmish isn’t the first time these two titans have met on screen. Back in 1962, Japan’s Toho Studios produced “King Kong vs. Godzilla.” Hollywood took the Toho version, rewrote the screenplay, scraped some scenes and recut others, revised the sequence of events and added new footage and characters to appeal to American audiences. That version hit U.S. theaters in 1963 — and was undoubtedly broadcast on television in the 1970s on shows such as WTOG’s “Creature Feature.”
“Godzilla and Kong have an incredible legacy in film,” Wingard said in the production notes for the film. “Originally, you could look at them almost as monsters from the East and West, Godzilla storming Tokyo and Kong being brought by man to New York. But however you perceive them, they are movie icons that excite audiences all across the globe.”
In fact, “Godzilla vs. Kong” is the 36th film in the Godzilla franchise and the 12th film to feature King Kong. The 1960s “King Kong vs. Godzilla” was only third film in the Godzilla franchise. Contrary to a widely accepted popular myth, in both the Japanese and American version of “King Kong vs. Godzilla,” Kong is declared the winner. The idea that Godzilla was victorious in the Toho version originated in an article published in “Spaceman Magazine” in the late 1960s and reprinted — without being corrected — several times in “Famous Monsters of Filmland.”
No spoilers here: To find out who triumphs in “Godzilla vs. Kong,” you’ll have to watch the movie. The film stars film Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, and Eiza González, among others. None of them are likely to earn award nominations for their shallow roles, though the cast members — particularly Brown — do their best with the material presented to them. The monsters are the real stars, though.
“I remember as a kid having arguments on the playground with my friends about who would win in a fight, Kong or Godzilla,” Wingard said. “In reality, directing this film started as the perfect excuse to go revisit all the Godzilla and Kong films in sequential order.”
It's safe to say that a lot of kids who grew up watching monster movies had those same discussions. Part of the fascination with Kong and Godzilla is their longevity: They have been entertaining audiences for decades. Legendary’s MonsterVerse continues that tradition, serving up films that may be terribly smart but that showcase these larger-than-life titans who often convey more intelligence and compassion than the humans that stare at them in awe and terror. So, get out the popcorn and enjoy “Godzilla vs. Kong” for what it is: a wildly entertaining big-budget B-movie featuring iconic pop-culture goliaths.