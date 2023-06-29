A number of new movies and limited television series will debut this week, including the following titles opening in theaters or premiering via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’
Genre: Action and adventure
Cast: Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, Karen Allen, John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones,
Boyd Holbrook, Ethann Isidore, and Mads Mikkelsen
Director: James Mangold
Rated: PG-13
It’s 1969, and Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) is ready to call it quits. Having spent more than a decade teaching at New York’s Hunter College, the esteemed professor of archaeology is preparing to retire to his modest apartment where, these days, he lives alone. Things change after a surprise visit from his estranged goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge), who is seeking a rare artifact that her father entrusted to Indy years earlier — the infamous Archimedes Dial, a device that purportedly holds the power to locate fissures in time.
An accomplished con-artist, Helena steals the Dial and swiftly departs the country to sell the artifact to the highest bidder. Left with no choice but to go after her, Indy dusts off his fedora and leather jacket for one final ride. Meanwhile, Indy’s old nemesis, Jürgen Voller, a former Nazi now working as a physicist in the U.S. space program, has his own plans for the Dial, a horrifying scheme that could change the course of world history.
The film is scheduled to be released on June 30 by Walt Disney Studios.
‘Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken’
Genre: Computer-animated coming-of-age fantasy action-comedy
Cast: Lana Condor, Toni Collette, Annie Murphy, Sam Richardson, Liza Koshy, Will Forte, Colman Domingo, Jaboukie Young-White, Blue Chapman, Ramona Young, Eduardo Franco, and Jane Fonda
Director: Kirk DeMicco
Rated: PG
Sweet, awkward 16-year-old Ruby Gillman (Lana Condor) is desperate to fit in at Oceanside High, but she mostly just feels invisible.
She’s math-tutoring her skater-boy crush (Jaboukie Young-White), who only seems to admire her for her fractals, and she’s prevented from hanging out with the cool kids at the beach because her over-protective supermom (Toni Collette) has forbade Ruby from ever getting in the water.
But when she breaks her mom’s No. 1 rule, Ruby will discover that she is a direct descendant of the warrior Kraken queens and is destined to inherit the throne from her commanding grandmother (Jane Fonda), the Warrior Queen of the Seven Seas.
The Kraken are sworn to protect the oceans of the world against the vain, power-hungry mermaids who have been battling with the Kraken for eons. There’s one major, and immediate, problem with that: The school’s beautiful, popular new girl, Chelsea (Annie Murphy) just happens to be a mermaid. Ruby will ultimately need to embrace who she is and go big to protect those she loves most.
The film is scheduled to be theatrically released on June 30 by Universal Pictures.
‘Nimona’
Genre: Computer-animated science fantasy adventure comedy
Cast: Chloë Grace Moretz, Riz Ahmed, Eugene Lee Yang, Frances Conroy, Lorraine Toussaint, Beck Bennett, and RuPaul
Directors: Nick Bruno and Troy Quane
Rated: PG
When Ballister Boldheart (Riz Ahmed), a knight in a futuristic medieval world, is framed for a crime he didn't commit, the only one who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona (Chloë Grace Moretz), a mischievous teen with a taste for mayhem — who also happens to be a shapeshifting creature Ballister has been trained to destroy.
But with the entire kingdom out to get him, Nimona’s the best (or technically the only) sidekick Ballister can hope for. And as the lines between heroes, villains, and monsters start to blur, the two of them set out to wreak serious havoc — for Ballister to clear his name once and for all, and for Nimona to … just wreak serious havoc.
The film is scheduled to be released on June 30 by Netflix.
‘Warhorse One’
Genre: Action
Cast: Johnny Strong, Athena Durner, Raj Kala, James Sherrill, and Siya Rostami
Director: Johnny Strong and William Kaufman
Rated: R
After a SEAL team helicopter is downed during a rescue mission in Afghanistan, the lone surviving operator must evade hostile insurgents and navigate rough terrain to guide the one living civilian — a traumatized child — to safety.
The Well Go USA film is scheduled for release in select theaters on June 30, followed by digital release on July 4.
‘Prisoner's Daughter’
Genre: Drama
Cast: Kate Beckinsale, Brian Cox, Christopher Convery, Jon Huertas, Ernie Hudson, and Tyson Ritter
Director: Catherine Hardwicke
Rated: R
Released from prison with terminal cancer, Max tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter and the grandson he’s never known. When his daughter’s abusive, drug-addicted ex-husband reappears, Max’s violent past comes back to haunt them all.
The film is set for release on June 30 by Vertical Entertainment.
‘Run Rabbit Run’
Genre: Psychological horror
Cast: Sarah Snook, Lily LaTorre, Damon Herriman and Greta Scacchi
Director: Daina Reid
Not rated
As a fertility doctor, Sarah (Sarah Snook) has a firm understanding of the cycle of life. However, when she is forced to make sense of the increasingly strange behavior of her young daughter (Lily LaTorre), Sarah must challenge her own beliefs and confront a ghost from her past.
The film is set to be released June 28 on Netflix.
‘Every Body’
Genre: Documentary
Cast: River Gallo, Alicia Roth Weigel, and Sean Saifa Wall
Director: Julie Cohen
Rated: R
“Every Body” is a revelatory investigation of the lives of intersex people.
The film tells the stories of three individuals who have moved from childhoods marked by shame, secrecy, and non-consensual surgeries to thriving adulthoods after each decided to set aside medical advice to keep their bodies a secret and instead came out as their authentic selves.
Actor and screenwriter River Gallo (they/them), political consultant Alicia Roth Weigel (she/they), and Ph.D. student Sean Saifa Wall (he/him) are now leaders in a fast-growing global movement advocating for greater understanding of the intersex community and an end to unnecessary surgeries. Woven into the story is a stranger-than-fiction case of medical abuse, featuring exclusive footage from the NBC News archives, which helps explain the modern-day treatment of intersex people.
The film is scheduled to be released June 30 by Focus Features.