As usual, most of the blockbuster films destined to hit movie theaters this summer aren’t really suitable for the youngest members of the family.
Never fear — Hollywood didn’t forget there was money to be made at the box office with family-friendly films this summer.
Following is a list of this year’s most anticipated summer family films.
‘Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers’
Release date: May 20
Genre: Live action/animated action comedy
Cast: John Mulaney, Andy Samberg, Will Arnett, Eric Bana, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, J.K. Simmons, and KiKi Layne
Rated: PG
If you’re a fan of the Disney Channel series that ran from 1989-1990, this is probably something you’ll want to share with your kids — or grandkids. The film is set 30 years after the series ended, with Chip selling insurance and Dale — who has undergone “CGI surgery” — making a living appearing at fan conventions. The two must reunite the team when a cast member mysteriously disappears.
The film will be released via streaming on Disney+.
‘Lightyear’
Release date: June 17
Genre: Computer-animated science fiction adventure
Cast: Chris Evans, Keke Palmer, Peter Sohn, James Brolin, and Taika Waititi
Not yet rated
Buzz Lightyear — the spaceman action figure from the “Toy Story” franchise — is getting his own origin story. That’s right: Even though Woody and his pals had to convince Buzz he was a toy in “Toy Story,” it turns out that the Buzz was inspired by an iconic Space Ranger whose intergalactic adventures are legendary. To the box office … and beyond!
The film will be released in theaters.
‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’
Release date: July 1
Genre: Computer-animated comedy
Cast: Steve Carell, Pierre Coffin, Taraji P. Henson, Michelle Yeoh, RZA, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless, Dolph Lundgren, Danny Trejo, Russell Brand, Julie Andrews, and Alan Arkin
Rated: PG
Honestly, I thought we already knew Gru’s origin story, but apparently there’s more to unpack here. That’s OK — we all go to see the adorable Minions anyway. If you haven’t been entranced by the wee yellow creatures yet, the voice cast should impress you.
The film will be released in theaters.
‘The Sea Beast’
Release date: July 8
Genre: Animated adventure
Cast: Karl Urban, Zaris-Angel Hator, Jared Harris, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Dan Stevens and Kathy Burke
Rated: PG
In an era when terrifying beasts roamed the seas, monster hunters were celebrated heroes — and none were more beloved than the great Jacob Holland. But when young Maisie Brumble stows away on his fabled ship, he’s saddled with an unexpected ally. Together they embark on an epic journey into uncharted waters and make history.
The film will be released through Netflix.
‘Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank’
Release date: July 15
Genre: Computer-animated martial arts comedy film
Cast: Michael Cera, Ricky Gervais, George Takei, Gabriel Iglesias, Michelle Yeoh, and Samuel L. Jackson
Rated: PG
I’m not sure how a film “loosely inspired by the 1974 Mel Brooks film ‘Blazing Saddles’” can work as a family-friendly, PG-rated movie, but the concept alone is enticing. Hank, a down-on-his-luck doggo, finds himself in a town full of cats who need a hero to defend them from a ruthless villain. A reluctant teacher agrees to teach him how to become samurai to — hopefully — save the day.
The film will be released in theaters.
‘DC League of Super-Pets’
Release date: July 29
Genre: Computer-animated superhero comedy film
Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Thomas Middleditch, Ben Schwartz, and Keanu Reeves
Not yet rated
Metropolis Super Dog Krypto prides himself on being Superman’s superpowered best friend. He can fly and has X-ray vision, heat vision, “freeze” breath and super hearing, just like his two-legged Kryptonian counterpart. But the mutts down at the dog park aren’t feeling his whole vibe. The dude has tons of powers and zero chill. When his bestie and the rest of the Justice League need his help, Krypto mysteriously finds himself stripped of his otherworldly abilities. To save Supes, Krypto will have to learn to be a normal dog, with some help from a motley crew of shelter pets newly infused with powers of their own. To save the world, he’ll have to get his nose dirty. Literally.
The film will be released in theaters.
‘Luck’
Release date: Aug. 5
Genre: Animated adventure
Cast: Eva Noblezada, Jane Fonda, Simon Pegg, Whoopi Goldberg, Flula Borg, John Ratzenberger, and Colin O’Donoghue
Not yet rated
“Luck” revolves around Sam Greenfield, supposedly the unluckiest person alive. If you’re a Gen Xer, feel free to picture a female version of Schleprock from “The Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm Show.” Too old to remain in foster care, Greenfield embarks on a journey to the Land of Luck, partnering with a group of magical creatures to change the course of her life.
‘Secret Headquarters’
Release date: Aug. 5
Genre: Superhero
Cast: Owen Wilson, Michael Peña, and Jesse Williams
Not yet rated
Superman knew what he was doing when he built his Fortress of Solitude in the frozen tundra far from civilization. It’s important to hide your refuge from all those pesky supervillains — not to mention from all those fanboys looking for autographs. In “Secret Headquarters,” Charlie Kincaid and his friends start to believe his father is a superhero after finding a secret headquarters under his home.
The film will be released in theaters.