Dunedin Wines the Blues entertainment lineup announced
DUNEDIN – The Downtown Dunedin Merchants Association recently announced the lineup for the 29th annual Dunedin Wines the Blues event set for Saturday, Nov. 9, noon to 11 p.m., on Main Street in downtown Dunedin.
The merchants association continues the tradition of a true blues festival in downtown Dunedin. This signature event showcases top blues artists from around the country. The festival will feature four stages with performances starting at 1 p.m.
Headlining the main stage will be the Ghost Town Blues Band.
For more information and VIP tickets, visit www.liveeventsaccess.com.
Here is this year’s performance schedule:
Caliber Home Loans/Price Mortgage Stage
- Bridget Kelly — 1 p.m.
- Amanda Fish — 3:30 p.m.
- Shaw Davis & The Black Ties — 5 p.m.
- Betty Fox Band — 7 p.m.
- Ghost Town Blues Band — 9 p.m.
Crown & Bull Stage
- Doug South — 1:30 p.m.
- Colleen Orender — 3 p.m.
- Gypsy Elise & The Royal Blues — 4:30 p.m.
- Big Al & The Heavyweights — 6 p.m.
- Rusty Wright Band — 7:30 p.m.
Pisces Sushi & Global Bistro/The Living Room Stage
- Brody Buster — 2 p.m.
- Kid Royal Band — 3:30 p.m.
- Julie Black — 5:30 p.m.
- Sean Chambers — 7:30 p.m.
Caledonia Brewery/Katie Ducharme Coastal Properties Group Stage
- Cottondale Swamp — 2 p.m.
- Big Kettle Drum — 3:30 p.m.
- Skyla Burrell — 5:30 p.m.
- Tony Holiday — 7 p.m.
Performers and show times are subject to change without notice.
Gulfport poet releases new collection
GULFPORT — Bob Foley, an emerging Pinellas County poet, recently released “Hey, Allen,” a collection of poems, through Dark Horse Florida Publishing.
A resident of Gulfport, Foley is originally from Chicago where he was exposed to and absorbed pieces of style from Allen Ginsberg, Charles Bukowski and poets associated with the Beat generation. Their influence can be seen in his own work in the pages of “Hey, Allen.”
Foley’s book is available in Gulfport at LocalShops1, 2908 Beach Blvd S. It also may be ordered online at www.barnesandnoble.com.
The Jay Mueller Quartet to perform
CLEARWATER – The Suncoast Jazz Society will present the Jay Mueller Quartet Sunday, Sept. 22, 2:30 to 5 p.m., at the Cove Cay Golf Club, 2612 Cove Cay Drive, Clearwater.
Admission is $15 for society members and $20 for nonmembers. For information, call 727-215-2938 or email jazzreservations@gmail.com.
CPPAC announces 2019-20 season calendar
LARGO — The Central Park Performing Arts Center recently announced its 2019-20 season lineup.
The new season will span 10 months and will feature more than 40 artists, offering a diverse and exciting array of performances, including theater, dance, the Children's Educational Series, jazz, comedy, country, pop and rock music. The new season will get underway with a concert featuring the Smithereens with Marshall Crenshaw Friday, Aug. 9.
Tickets went on sale Aug. 1 and are available at LargoArts.com and through the CPPAC box office. Call 727-587-6793 or stop by the box office to purchase tickets for any of the 2019-20 season shows.
Text CPPAC to 55678 to receive exclusive event updates, announcements and ticketing offer including pre-sale access and discounts.
Following are highlights of the CPPAC 2019-20 season:
- The Smithereens w/Marshall Crenshaw — Aug. 9
- The Artimus Pyle Band — Aug. 23
- BoDeans — Sept. 15
- Billy Cobham featuring Randy Brecker — Sept. 21
- ZOSO: Led Zeppelin Tribute — Sept. 28
- Curtain Up! A Broadway Musical Revue — Oct. 4-5
- Bones — Oct. 19
- “Rocky Horror Picture Show” — Oct. 19
- “The Music Man” — Nov. 1-3 & 7-10
- Jay & The Americans — Nov. 13
- Storm Large — Nov. 16
- The Official Blues Brothers Revue — Nov. 21
- Elephant & Piggie — Nov. 23
- Santa’s Holiday Revue — Dec. 14
- A Celtic Christmas — Dec. 15
- “Elf The Musical Jr.” — Dec. 21-22
- “Ain’t Misbehavin’” — Jan. 3-4
- Glen Campbell & Les Paul/Mary Ford Tribute — Jan. 9
- A Brothers Revival: Allman Brothers Tribute — Jan. 10
- Jim Stafford — Jan. 11
- Legendary Ladies: Patsy, Dolly, Loretta Tribute — Jan. 12
- The Brooklyn Bridge — Jan. 17
- An Evening with Branford Marsalis — Jan. 18
- Rave On!: Buddy Holly Tribute — Jan. 19
- Let’s Hang On!: Jersey Boys Tribute — Jan. 20
- The Brothers Four w/ The Limeliters — Feb. 5
- King’s X — Feb. 6
- “Charlotte’s Web” — Feb. 15
- The Machine performs Pink Floyd — Feb. 13
- “Sunset Boulevard” — Feb. 28-March 1, 5-8, 12-15
- Bollywood Boulevard — April 2
- The Young Dubliners — April 8
- Biscuit — April 25
- Carrots — May 2
- “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” — May 15-17 & 21-24
- “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” — Aug. 7-9 & 12-15
Project Free Rising Starz Theater Group to stage original musical
GULFPORT — After five successful seasons performing adaptations of popular Broadway musicals, the Project Free Rising Starz Theater Group will present “Love the Hard Way/The Rise of Halcyon,” a new, original rock dramedy, running Aug. 9-11 at Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport.
Performances will be Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.; and Sunday, 4 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors and persons with disabilities. Visit LovetheHardway.brownpapertickets.com.
Project Free board member Anthony Costanzo authored the screenplay. The show will feature 20 Rising Starz actors with diverse abilities and the award-winning music of Tampa Bay’s musical icons Halcyon.
“Love the Hard Way/The Rise of Halcyon” tells the story of how two women’s powerful friendship propels their conquest of major obstacles on their path to a successful life. The play features more than 30 of Halcyon’s most popular songs, with musical accompaniment by members of Tropico Blvd, a popular local rock band.
Project Free is a nonprofit performing arts program, art gallery and music school for adults with varied intellectual abilities. For information, visit www.facebook.com.com/myprojectfree1.
Stirling Art Studios & Gallery announces August exhibit
DUNEDIN – “Places We’ve Been — Places We Love” will be on exhibit in August at Stirling Art Studios & Gallery, 730 Broadway, Dunedin.
A free open house and reception will take place Friday, Aug. 9, 5:30 to 8 p.m., during Dunedin’s Second Friday Art & Wine Walk. Attendees will have a chance to meet the artists. Enjoy complimentary wine and appetizers as you view the exhibit. The event is free and open to the public.
For information, visit thegaller-e.com/sasg.
Dunedin Music Society to present chamber music showcase
DUNEDIN — A chamber music showcase will be presented Tuesday, Aug. 13, 8 p.m., in the music room of the Dunedin Community Center, 1920 Pinehurst Road, Dunedin.
Featured will be a variety of solo and small ensemble music, presented by the members of the Dunedin Music Society and the Dunedin Concert Band. Space is limited and registration is required. To register, visit mydms.me/event-3390553?CalendarViewType=0&SelectedDate=7/29/2019.
Syd Entel Galleries to present Art Makes a House a Home
SAFETY HARBOR – Art Makes a House a Home 2 will be presented Aug. 17 through Sept. 7 at Syd Entel Galleries, 247 Main St., Safety Harbor.
The show Art Makes a House a Home will feature vignettes of rooms with inspirational pieces of art, glass and accessories. The idea is to give people helpful tips when thinking of art.
A reception will take place Saturday, Aug. 17, 6 to 8 p.m.
A lecture will be presented Friday, Aug. 23, at 1 p.m. Attendees will learn about the importance of art and design. Featured speakers will include Susan Benjmain, gallery owner; Barbara Krai, ASID interior designer; and Emily Frick, owner of Frickin Fab Furniture & Décor.
Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Seating is limited. To RSVP, call 727-725-1808 or email Linda @sydentelgalleries.com.
Theatre eXceptional to stage ‘Mary Poppins’
LARGO — Theatre eXceptional introduces an exciting fifth season of theater arts and education performances for adults with disabilities with the production of “Disney’s Mary Poppins,” with performances running Sept. 5-8 at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Performances will be Thursday through Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, 2 p.m.
Tickets start at $20.50. Call 727-587-6793 or visit largoarts.com.
Following a successful conclusion to their fourth season of performances, the Theater eXceptional cast will again consist of a blend of bay area professional actors and actors with disabilities in this full-length musical production.
This high-energy, classic family musical follows the “practically perfect” Mary Poppins, played by Hailey Buxton, seen most recently as Kim McAfee in “Bye Bye Birdie,” as she brings order to the Banks household in a twist of amazing and magical events with the Banks children, played by Kylee Simon, also seen in “Bye Bye Birdie,” and Theatre eXceptional newcomer Christian Carrillo. Steven Brodnick, recently seen as Beast in “Beauty and the Beast,” will also be joining his first musical with TheatreX as the ever-lovable chimney sweep, Bert.
“Mary Poppins” is a benefit performance to support Theatre eXceptional, a Blue Butterfly Production. Theatre eXceptional is a nonprofit organization that uses the performing arts to raise awareness, break stigmas, and provide professional education and performance opportunities for adults with disabilities. Through theater classes held in the fall and spring, Theatre eXceptional provides comprehensive theatre education to students with varying disabilities who have proven year after year that they are capable of attaining performance opportunities in a professional theatre setting.
The production is directed by Brianna Larson, Theatre eXceptional’s artistic director. This performance is made possible in partnership with the Rotary Club of Largo, the Jillted Florist, and the city of Largo.
For information about Blue Butterfly Productions, visit www.BlueButterflyProductions.org.