Clearwater Jazz Holiday names headliners

CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall on the Road and the Clearwater Jazz Holiday Foundation Inc. will present the 43rd Clearwater Jazz Holiday, running Friday through Sunday, Oct. 14-16, at BayCare Ballpark, 601 Old Coachman Road.
Gates will open at 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; and at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are on sale now starting at just $25 in advance. For more information call the Clearwater Jazz Holiday office at 727-461-5200, or visit ClearwaterJazz.com or facebook.com/ClearwaterJazz. Tickets must be purchased via clearwaterjazz.com and will not be available for sale through Ruth Eckerd Hall.
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue will headline Friday’s lineup. Other headliners include Charlie Wilson on Saturday and Gov’t Mule on Sunday.
As the city of Clearwater builds the Jazz Holiday’s new Imagine Clearwater home in Coachman Park, the foundation, the city and the Clearwater Threshers/Phillies are teaming up once again for a special presentation of the event at BayCare Ballpark.
The Jazz Holiday will put its one-of-a-kind touch on this unique setting, transforming the stadium into the bay area’s largest outdoor jazz fest party featuring three days and nights of live performances. Visitors can also relish Clearwater’s mild fall weather, miles of world-famous Gulf beaches, brilliant sunsets, nearby attractions, accommodations and dining to suit every taste and budget.
The magic of Clearwater Jazz Holiday emanates from its long-time collaboration with the city, Visit St. Pete/Clearwater, Ruth Eckerd Hall, and now the Threshers, as well as hundreds of volunteers that orchestrate every chord of this annual celebration that attracts audiences as diverse as its lineups.
From smooth and straight-ahead jazz to rhythm and blues, soul, jam band, folk, Americana, funk, fusion, Latin, and more, thousands of spirits are lifted each year in the unmistakable energy of the Clearwater Jazz Holiday.
In addition to sustaining the longstanding festival tradition, Clearwater Jazz Holiday Foundation, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization and winner of the 2016 Clearwater Regional Chamber’s Judge’s Choice Nonprofit of the Year, delivers year-round innovative programs, performance opportunities, special funding, and creative learning experiences. These initiatives celebrate the art form of jazz with meaningful music appreciation and instructional experiences for people of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities.