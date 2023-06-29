TAMPA — Multiplatinum-selling rockers Blink-182 are on the road for a worldwide trek that will include a stop on Monday, July 10, 7:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive.
Tickets start at $25.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
Since its humble beginnings almost 30 years ago in a San Diego garage, Blink-182 has sold more than 50 million albums worldwide and rocked audiences from Adelaide to Zurich.
According to The New York Times, "No punk band of the 1990s has been more influential than Blink-182.”
The band is looking forward to its upcoming 10th studio album. With singer Tom Delonge back with the band after almost a decade, fans can expect some electric on-stage magic.
Also performing will be the Baltimore, Maryland, hardcore punk band Turnstile.
Comprised of Brendan Yates (vocals), Franz Lyons (bass/vocals), Pat McCrory (guitars), and Daniel Fang (drums), Turnstile’s brand of youth-minded, youth-driven hardcore punk is intent on breaking down barriers, sonically and ideologically.
The band released “Glow On,” their most recent album, in 2021.
Recorded with producer Mike Elizondo and co-produced by Yates, “Glow On” follows Turnstile’s 2018 album “Time & Space,” which saw the band charting new ground for hardcore, expanding stylistic boundaries and celebrating new possibilities.
The album features 15 tracks devoid of borders, boundaries, or entry obstacles — only abundant imagination, heart, and grooves plucked from all corners of the musical spectrum. “Glow On” features the singles “Holiday,” “Mystery,” and “No Surprise.”