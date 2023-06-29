CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall on the Road will present the Sad Summer Festival 2023 on Friday, July 7, 2 p.m., at The Sound, the new music venue at Coachman Park, 255 Drew St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $39.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
The Sad Summer Festival 2023 is the tour’s fourth installment. This summer’s lineup, headlined by Taking Back Sunday, will feature sets from some of the tour’s returning veterans while also marking the debut of other artists.
The lineup includes Hot Mulligan, L.S. Dunes, Mom Jeans, Stand Atlantic, Cliffdiver and others.
For a complete list of tour dates and more artist information, please visit www.sadsummerfest.com.
With the resurgence of the emo music scene, fans have come to rely on the Sad Summer Fest lineup to provide their seasonal dose of live music from their favorite artists, and the Sad Summer team has been more than happy to provide the space for that.
“We are very proud to have made it to year four of Sad Summer,” the tour officials said. “We believe the bill this year will take the tour and experience to a new level. Thanks to all of our loyal fans who have helped grow this brand with us; we see you.”
Making their Sad Summer Fest debut, Taking Back Sunday is set to headline this year’s festival in its entirety.
“We’re very excited to get back on the road,” said John Nolan, the band’s lead guitarist. “It’s going to be great spending the summer playing shows with old friends and making new ones. Most of all, we cannot wait to start playing these new songs for everyone.”
In 2019, the band celebrated its 20th anniversary with a year-long celebration, including an extensive worldwide tour, paying tribute to their catalog — and their fans — with full album performances, plus “Twenty,” a 21-song career-spanning compilation featuring two new songs, available on Craft Recordings.
“Twenty” is a celebration not only of the career-defining moments of Taking Back Sunday but of the landmark albums that chronicle the band’s story. That includes 2002’s “Tell All Your Friends,” 2004’s “Where You Want to Be,” 2006’s “Louder Now,” 2009’s “New Again,” 2011’s “Taking Back Sunday,” 2014’s “Happiness Is” and 2016’s “Tidal Wave,” all of which are represented on this collection. Whether your introduction to the band was singing along to “A Decade Under the Influence” in a sweaty club or hearing “MakeDamnSure” or “Sink into Me” on the radio, “Twenty” is a look back at some of the highlights from this persevering group of musical misfits.
Taking Back Sunday features Nolan along with vocalist Adam Lazzara, drummer Mark O’Connell and bassist Shaun Cooper.
The Maine returns to Sad Summer Fest, having been a part of two previous summer tours, including the inaugural year of the fest back in 2019.
“For some reason, the past year has felt like one long winter to me,” said the band’s John O’Callghan. “Not that I haven’t enjoyed the hibernation, but I think it’s time my body absorbed some vitamin D and my ears devoured some Taking Back Sunday. And the very best place for both of those things will be at Sad Summer ’23.”