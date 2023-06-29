LARGO — A Brother's Revival, led by former Allman Brothers bassist David "Rook" Goldflies, will perform Saturday, July 8, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo.
Tickets start at $24.50. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
Writing another chapter in the legacy of the Allman Brothers Band, A Brother's Revival continues to bring the music of the Allman Brothers Band to new fans and those who have loved the music for decades. Goldflies recorded three albums with the Allman Brothers, including “Enlightened Rogues,” “Brothers of the Road,” and “Reach for the Sky.” He also recorded one album with Dickey Betts and Great Southern — “Atlanta’s Burning Down.” He toured extensively in the U.S. and Europe with the Allman Brothers and Dickey Betts and Great Southern for over six years.
His tenure in the Allman Brothers Band — alongside Gregg Allman, Dickey Betts, Butch Trucks, and Jaimoe — enables A Brothers Revival to capture the energy and creativity that defined the Allman Brothers’ performances.
Goldflies is joined by Mike Kach, who sang and performed all the "Gregg" songs as a member of Dickey Betts and Great Southern for over 15 years. With legendary guitarist Chris Anderson joining the group, A Brother's Revival is the most authentic Allman Brothers Band experience available today.
Other band members include Dick Reinlie on drums and timpani, Eric Cohen on guitar, and Dan Goldberg on drums.