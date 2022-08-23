Pinellas County voters went to the polls for the Aug. 23 primaries and made their choices on congressional, state and local races.
The ballot in Pinellas included two universal primaries, as well as nonpartisan School Board, county and circuit judge elections. In total, 690,520 registered voters cast 215,903 votes for a turnout of 31%.
Board of County Commissioners
• Republican Dave Eggers, who has represented Pinellas County residents in single-member District 4 since 2014, easily regained his post.
The Dunedin resident captured nearly 68% of the vote in a universal primary to defeat Republican Heather Aynne Vernillo, owner operator of Vernillo Health & Wellness in Palm Harbor.
• For District 2, Republicans chose Brian Scott, president of Escot Bus Lines, as their pick to run against incumbent Democrat Pat Gerard in the general election in November. Gerard, a Democrat from Largo, has served the residents in the at-large District 2 since 2014.
Scott, of Largo, garnered 66% of the vote to best Debbie Buschman, a Palm Harbor resident who is the Lunch Pals coordinator at Pinellas County Schools.
School Board
• Incumbent School Board member Lisa Cane of Palm Harbor received 55% of the vote to fend off two challengers and keep her at-large District 2 seat. Cane was first elected to the School Board in 2019 and is currently the vice-chairperson.
She defeated Brad DeCorte of Palm Harbor (29%), who has been teaching English at Tarpon Springs Middle School for 22 years, and Bronson Oudshoff of Clearwater (14%), who is a clinical research operations manager for an ophthalmology practice.
• Three candidates qualified to run for the at-large District 3 seat being vacated by Nicole Carr, who did not seek reelection.
In a tight race that appeared headed for a runoff, Keesha Benson of St. Petersburg, an educator and community advocate, was in the lead with 39.8% of the vote as of 9 p.m. Tuesday. Dawn Peters, of St. Petersburg, president of a volunteer group serving veterans and a certified personal trainer and nutritionist, was just behind with 38%, followed by Carl Zimmermann of Palm Harbor with 22%.
• The incumbent for the single-member District 6 seat, Bill Dudley, also chose not to run for reelection.
Stephanie Meyer of St. Petersburg, a local middle school social studies teacher and college professor, had 47% of the vote to lead two challengers in a race also likely to head to a runoff.
Brian M. Martin of St. Petersburg, a small business owner with experience in the water and wastewater treatment industry, garnered 39%, while Kimberly Works Kimberly Works of Pinellas Park, a Medicare case manager at United Healthcare, had 13%.
• In the race for the single-member District 7 seat, incumbent Caprice Edmond, of St. Petersburg, who has held the office since 2020, regained her post by capturing 65% of votes. She defeated St. Petersburg resident Maria Di Fiore Solanki, a business owner that has worked with special needs and gifted children for nearly 20 years.
Congressional primaries
• Registered Republicans chose Anna Paulina Luna as their candidate to run in the Nov. 8 race for representative in Congress, District 13. Luna received 44% of the vote, besting Kevin Hayslett (33.8%), Amanda Makki (17%), Christine Quinn, and Moneer Kheireddine. Luna will square off with Democrat Eric Lynn in the Nov. 8 general election. The position is currently held by Charlie Crist, who is running for governor.
• In the race for the Republican candidate for representative in Congress, District 14, voters favored James Judge with 53% of the vote. Judge defeated Jerry Torres (29.5%), and Samar "Sam" Nashagh for the right to face incumbent Democrat Kathy Castor in the general election. Castor garnered 90% of the vote to easily win her Democratic primary over Christopher Bradley.
State races
• In the race for State Representative, District 58, Kimberly Berfield led the way with about 53% of the votes cast, followed by Jason Holloway (29%) and Jim Vricos. The trio were vying to replace Republican Lawrence McClure, whose term ends on Nov. 8. The winner of the primary will face Democratic candidate Bernard Fensterwald, who garnered 63% of votes to defeat Joseph Saportas.
• Republicans Berny Jacques, Dipak D. Nadkarni and Jennifer Wilson squared off to run for State Representative, District 59 in the general election against Democratic candidate Dawn Douglas.
Jacques captured the most votes with 51%, followed by Wilson’s 35% and Nadkarni’s 14%.
• Democrats had a choice of three candidates for who would go on to compete for state representative, District 62 in November. Michele Rayner led the way with 53% of the vote, followed by Wengay Newton (42%) and Jesse Philippe (5%). The term of incumbent Democrat Susan Valdes ends Nov. 8.