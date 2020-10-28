LARGO — Two candidates are running for seat 3 on the Largo City Commission. Incumbent Curtis Holmes is seeking reelection against political newcomer Eric Gerard.
Tampa Bay Newspapers recently asked the candidates about city, regional and national issues. First, we asked them to provide some basic information.
Curtis Holmes
- Years in Largo: 40-plus
- Education: Not provided
- Professional Experience: Licensed insurance agent since 1975 and owner of First Southeast Insurance Services Inc.
- Leadership Experience: Vice president for Innovative Marketing of America, former president of Belcher Place Condo Association, former chief executive of Taxpayers Association Inc.
- Community Involvement: Past president of Clearwater Jaycees, former member of Rodeheaver Boys Ranch, director and volunteer for Second Chance for Strays, former member of Citizen’s Advisory Board-Largo Post office, citizen member of Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Advisory Board, Pinellas County Republican Executive Committee.
Eric Gerard
- Years in Largo: 35
- Education: Bachelor of Science in Journalism, 1975, The Ohio State University.
- Professional Experience: Advertising executive for 25 years prior to retirement, daily newspaper reporter for 10 years prior to entering advertising.
- Leadership Experience: I served for several years on the Largo Planning Board, including as its vice chair prior to stepping down as required to run for this office. I have also served as the president of the Greater Largo Library Foundation.
- Community Involvement: I was a reporter for the Tampa Tribune and St. Petersburg Evening Independent, and spent over 30 years in marketing, including as principal of my own agency. I’m a graduate of the Largo Citizens and Pinellas County Sheriff’s academies and I’m a supporter of Largo Parks and Recreation programs.
Why do you think you’re the best candidate for Largo City Commission?
Holmes: Experience. I have 11 years of detailed involvement in practically every aspect of the city. Due to Covid the city will be confronted with some very difficult budgetary situations. Knowledge and experience will be of utmost importance when confronting these issues.
Gerard: In my years serving Largo — including as president of our library foundation and as vice chair of our planning board — I have demonstrated what I care about: finding practical solutions for the problems Largo residents face. As a city commissioner, I will work with people across the city, and our regional partners, to create consensus and tackle our residents’ day-to-day and long-range issues.
What do you think is Largo’s biggest immediate challenge?
Holmes: Money. The recently passed budget is based upon “anticipated” revenues, but the income stream is actually a best guess.
Gerard: COVID-19 is the most pressing issue facing our community. It’s critical that we continue to take in new information as it comes up and to coordinate with regional and state officials on our response. Beyond this emergency, Largo has a number of pressing challenges, including the aging laterals that connect homes and businesses to our wastewater system, and that at some point will have to be repaired or replaced.
What do you think will be Largo’s three most pressing issues over the next three years?
Holmes: Money, infrastructure and business development.
Gerard: Laterals and stormwater infiltration are pressing issues even after the more than $100 million our city has spent over the past decade to upgrade our wastewater system — we have to finish the last leg to homes and businesses. The need for workforce housing and climate response will only grow more urgent in the coming years. Like so many issues at the local level, these three problems are related and need to be tackled together in a holistic way.
Every other major law enforcement agency in Pinellas County is moving forward with or testing body camera programs. Should Largo as well? Why or why not?
Holmes: We’ve had this discussion for several years. Long story short, the current and previous police chiefs have been against the idea for one major reason: unintended consequences. The possibility exists that innocent people will be caught in the video and if shown/shared could result in a lawsuit or spoiling a potential witness.
Gerard: I support equipping Largo police officers with body cameras, and I wholeheartedly support our city’s police department, which has an exemplary record of public service. Body cameras protect our citizens, just as they protect officers from frivolous complaints. They will make Largo safer — and at the end of the day, that is the core responsibility of the Largo City Commission.
What do you think of Largo’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? What do you think the city should do to assist businesses impacted by coronavirus as this crisis continues?
Holmes: Largo is following the county mandates, we’ve taken no independent action. The city has already done a financial disbursement to local businesses and has set up a program using code enforcement fines to help citizens who have suffered due to the ailment.
Gerard: First, let me say that I take this disease seriously, especially as the local infection rate is spiking again right now. Largo’s government has navigated the crisis well so far, providing support for residents and businesses, while balancing the need for life to continue with the need for precautions. Unfortunately, Florida has done less well, confusing and dividing citizens and cities with inconsistent responses.
Do you support Pinellas County’s face-covering mandate? How long do you think the county should keep it in place?
Holmes: The problem with face masks is all the contradictory information, and I’ve read plenty of it. The blue OTC masks do nothing but are a feel-good device. The only masks that do the job are N95, but they’re expensive if you can find them. I think the county mandate should be repealed and in its place let the individual make an informed choice — wear it if you wish.
Gerard: I wear a mask in public and encourage everyone to do the same. Masks are clearly one part of an effective response to this disease. I support the county’s effort to take precautions to protect the physical health of our residents and the financial health of our businesses. We have to be flexible in responding to changing circumstances and listen to the advice of those medical professionals who have made public health their career.
What kind of policies, if any, do you think Largo should pursue to promote diversity and social and racial justice?
Holmes: Our hiring practices are already diverse, there is no discrimination. But before answering the next two politically correct questions please define exactly what you mean by “... social and racial justice.”
Gerard: Elected officials have a responsibility to strive for representation and equity in government. Two proactive steps we can take are to encourage members of diverse communities to go through the Largo Citizens Academy, and through appointments to the City’s volunteer and advisory boards and commissions. I will look to increase the diversity on these boards by selecting and encouraging highly qualified people to apply for these appointments.
Considering the financial uncertainty caused by the pandemic, should the city continue to forge ahead with a new City Hall project that is mounting in cost?
Holmes: This is the proverbial Catch-22 question. Current City Hall is literally falling apart, floors are sagging, it is not rated for any type of storm and more ... but I digress. The minimum estimate to repair the current city hall is over $12 million, but that’s a tune-up of a 50-year-old building that was not meant to last this long. The funding for a new city hall is tantamount to getting a mortgage on your home. It’s a long-term project, not a here-and-now knee-jerk.
Gerard: The new City Hall will be a great boost to Largo’s downtown, and I strongly support it. With that said, the project was conceived before we faced the current crisis, and Largo government owes it to our residents to review plans in light of the new circumstances. Let’s take a look at our options and revenues, and plot the best path forward, balancing this project with the city’s and our citizens’ changing needs.
What role should the city take, if any, in addressing the effects of climate change?
Holmes: (Answer not provided)
Gerard: The city’s LEAP (Largo Environmental Action Plan) and LEAP 2.0, due in 2021, are excellent initiatives to make Largo more sustainable and resilient. We should also take a leadership role in regional initiatives such as The Pinellas Sustainability Network and Tampa Bay Regional Resilience Coalition. High tide street flooding is already occurring on the beaches, and residential insurance rates are increasing. We’re out of time. This is an urgent matter that I intend to promote to the fullest.
The Largo Police Department recently launched a Homeless Outreach Team. What other efforts should the city take to address homelessness?
Holmes: Locally there are two physical venues that address homelessness. One is Safe Harbor, but I’ve been told its success ratio is not the best. The other is Pinellas Hope, run by Catholic Charities. Their success ratio is stellar, but many don’t want to go there because of all the rules. There is no quick and easy “fix” to homelessness because, based upon conversations I’ve had with many homeless individuals, it’s almost a lifestyle of choice. Plus, many are alcoholics or drug users and don’t want any help. Very sad.
Gerard: The Homeless Outreach Team is a great initiative, and part of the Largo Police Department’s commitment to focusing on community safety and health. The department’s partnerships with local homeless and community mental health agencies are also great steps forward. Homelessness and mental illness are not crimes. Responses to a homeless or mental health calls ought to include a specialist who can help move the person into a positive system of care and recovery.