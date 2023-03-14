Voters from 11 cities and towns from around Pinellas County had plenty of decisions to make during municipal elections March 14.
According to the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections Office, 14,849 of 57,912 registered voters turned in ballots for a 25.64% turnout.
On the ballot were two mayors’ posts, numerous board seats and several referendum questions. Here’s a look at the unofficial results.
Races for Mayor
Madeira Beach
Jim Rostek - 518 (52.01%)
Doug Andrews - 478 (47.99%)
Votes Cast - 996
St. Pete Beach
Adrian Petrila - 1,880 (55%)
Alan P. Johnson - 1,537 (45%)
Votes Cast - 3,417
City commissions and councils
Belleair Bluffs (top 2 win seats)
Karen Rafferty - 253 (37.3%)
Suzy Sofer - 244 (36%)
Adele Hoffman - 180 (26.5%)
Votes Cast - 677
Gulfport
Ward 2
Christine Anne Brown - 1,416 (60.7%)
Christopher Butler-Jones - 511 (21.9%)
Greg Simek - 405 (17.3%)
Votes Cast - 2,332
Ward 4
Ian O'Hara - 1,291 (55%)
Michael Fridovich - 1,049 (44.8%)
Votes Cast - 2,340
Indian Rocks Beach (top 2 win seats)
Denise Houseberg - 749 (37.8%)
Lan Vaughan - 769 (38.8%)
Don House - 254 (12.8%)
Preston Smith - 209 (10.5%)
Votes Cast - 1,981
Indian Shores (top 2 win seats)
Ellen A. Bauer - 256 (45.7%)
Michael A. 'Mike' Petruccelli - 183 (32.6%)
Michael W. Hackerson - 121 (21.6%)
Votes Cast - 560
Kenneth City (top 2 win seats)
Kyle Cummings - 235 (29.1%)
Barbara Roberts - 235 (29.1%)
Tony P. Chan - 230 (28.5%)
Jeffrey L. Pfannes - 106 (13.1%)
Votes Cast - 806
Redington Shores
Lisa Hendrickson - 170 (84.5%)
Kenny Later - 31 (15.4%)
Votes Cast - 201
South Pasadena
Michael James Burgmaier - 182 (9.1%)
Marj Lorand - 394 (19.8%)
Gail M. Neidinger - 637 (32%)
Felix Day Pretsch - 132 (6.6%)
Tom Reid - 645 (32.4%)
Votes Cast - 1,990
Treasure Island
Deborah Toth - 368 (65%)
Ashley Wagner - 198 (35%)
Votes Cast - 566
Referendum Questions
Tarpon Springs
• Authorize the Purchase of the Henry Ross Property Near South Florida Avenue
The City proposes to purchase a vacant parcel that is 3.49 acres of property near South Florida Avenue from Henry Ross for $728,000 for the purpose of stormwater management and land preservation. This purchase also includes a donation of an additional approximately 0.25 acre perpetual drainage easement to be used for stormwater management.
Yes - 2,218 (81.6%)
No - 498 (18.3%)
Votes Cast - 2,716
• Shall the City Conduct a Public Hearing Before June 30 of Each Budget Cycle
Currently, public hearings for the budget are conducted as prescribed by law after the Board of Commissioners have reviewed the budget. Shall the City’s Charter be amended to provide for a public hearing no later than June 30 of each budget cycle for budget priorities?
Yes - 2,376 (87.8%)
No - 328 (12.1%)
Votes Cast - 2,704
• Shall the City Implement Strategic Plan and Update Every Three Years
Shall the City’s Charter be amended to provide for the implementation of a strategic plan to be updated every three fiscal years?
Yes - 2,388 (88.1%)
No - 321 (11.8%)
Votes Cast - 2,709
Charter Amendments
Madeira Beach
• Elector and Residence Requirement for Candidates Seeking the Office of Mayor or District Commissioner
This charter amendment would amend Section 2.2 B of the Charter to provide that candidates seeking the office of Mayor or District Commissioner be an elector and resident of the City of Madeira Beach, Florida, one year prior to the date of said application. This amendment would avoid a conflict with Section 3.3 A of the Charter. Should the Charter be amended?
Yes - 812 (83.2%)
No - 164 (16.8%)
Votes Cast - 976
• Appointment of Director of Finance and City Treasurer and Delegation of Duties and Responsibilities
This charter amendment would amend Section 5.5 of the Charter to provide the Board of Commissioners with the option to delegate to a contractor or firm to perform the services of Director of Finance and City Treasurer. Should the Charter be amended?
Yes - 427 (44.2%)
No - 537 (55.7%)
Votes Cast - 964
Treasure Island
• Proposed Charter Amendment of Treasure Island, Florida, Allowing Municipal Borrowing Through Resolution Instead of Ordinance
Shall Sections 3.09 and 3.10 of the City of Treasure Island’s Charter be amended to allow for municipal borrowing by the adoption of a resolution instead of requiring the adoption by ordinance?
No - 964 (60.5%)
Yes - 629 (39.4%)
Votes Cast - 1,593
• Proposed Charter Amendment of Treasure Island Revising Outdated Budget Language and Municipal Borrowing Restrictions
Shall Section 4.10 of the City of Treasure Island, Florida’s Charter be amended to update requirements regarding the City’s budget to reflect current accounting standards and revise the provisions regarding municipal borrowing (to delete restrictions on borrowing by the City while retaining those restrictions required by the Florida Constitution), as set out and proposed by the City of Treasure Island in Ordinance 2022-21?
Yes - 672 (42.4%)
No - 912 (57.5%)
Votes Cast - 1,584