SEMINOLE — For Tom Christy, the ninth time was the charm.
Christy, 69, who was making his ninth bid for a seat on the Seminole City Council, finally broke through Nov. 3 when he captured one of the two at-large seats up for grabs. Incumbent Councilor Jim Quinn came in third.
The other incumbent, Councilor Roger Edelman, was the top vote-getter, capturing 5,904 of the votes cast, or 37.45%.
Christy earned 5,613 votes (35.61%) and Quinn finished third with 4,247 votes.
Edelman and Quinn were nearly reelected by default in August, but Christy added his name to the ballot on the final day of candidate qualifying period.
Christy moved to Seminole from Tonawanda, New York, in 2005, where he served twice on the City Council. He worked for children’s book publisher Carton-Craft Corp. in Buffalo, New York, for 30 years. He is also a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus, is a member/usher at St. Jerome Catholic Church, and served on the city of Seminole’s Charter Revision Committee in 2009-10.
In 2016, Christy almost took Quinn’s seat on the council, losing by just 28 votes.
Quinn, who has been on the council since 2010, did not seek reelection when his term was up last year. However, he was appointed to fill the seat left vacant following the March 18 death of Councilor Bob Matthews.
Edelman, 78, was first elected to the council in 2014. The Ohio native has lived in Seminole since 1985 and was a sales manager for a Fortune 500 printing and publishing company. In 1998, he formed his own small company that he grew into a $2.5 million business and sold in 2003. He was also president of the Greater Seminole Chamber of Commerce.
Edelman, who serves on the board of directors of several nonprofits, told Tampa Bay Newspapers in August that this will likely be the last time he runs for office.