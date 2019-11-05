SEMINOLE – Incumbents Leslie Waters and Thomas Barnhorn were re-elected to Seminole City Council, while first-time candidate Jim Olliver also won a council seat Nov. 5.
In the mayoral race, Waters took home 67 percent of the vote (2,201 votes) to defeat her opponent, Darren Clark. Clark received 33 percent of the vote (1,098 votes).
“I am pleased that the citizens of Seminole realize that positive leadership and real results matter,” Waters wrote in a Nov. 5 email to Tampa Bay Newspapers. “We ran a fun campaign, walked hundreds of homes door-to-door since July and received a lot of good feedback about life in Seminole. It is an honor to serve as the Mayor of Seminole.”
Meanwhile, Olliver and Barnhorn were the top two vote-getters, winning two at-large council seats. Olliver received 37 percent of the vote (1,886 votes), while Barnhorn received 33 percent (1,675 votes).
Candidate Kelly Wissing received 30 percent of the vote (1,544 votes).
Olliver wrote on his campaign’s Facebook page, “Thank you. Thank you. Thank you…I clearly could not have been successful without the support of so many contributors – financially, putting signs in yards and at businesses, neighborhood walkers, phone callers, advisors of all sorts, sign wavers at busy intersections, and providing overall moral support!”
Running a campaign “was a humbling experience,” he added, “and I only now recognize how much I didn’t know about the process and how to maximize the possibilities for success … Now it’s on to the business of Seminole city policy making. I hope you will continue to provide me with your advice and counsel and will look forward to fulfilling the promise to lead with vision, dedication and integrity.”
Wissing wrote on her campaign’s Facebook page, “There are no words to express my gratitude to my supporters, neighbors, local businesses for all your support! I could never go through this journey without you! The countless emails, text and messages of encouragement have confirmed that I am making a difference! Thank you Seminole for the opportunity to serve you no matter what the outcome this evening!”
Clark and Barnhorn have not yet responded to a request for comment.
Dustin Chase, communications director for the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections, said these are unofficial results and he hopes the election will be certified by the county’s canvassing board Nov. 8.