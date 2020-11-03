Julie Ward Bujalski captured her third term as mayor of Dunedin on Nov. 3, fending off a challenge from Commissioner Heather Gracy.
Bujalski captured 54.96% (12,254) of the votes cast in Dunedin compared to Gracy's 10,044 votes.
Joining Bujalski on the commission will be a familiar face, as John Tornga returns to the board after defeating Mike Quill.
Tornga netted 53.02% of the votes cast (11,310) compared with Quill's 10,022.
Tornga previously served as a city commissioner from 2014-2018 and will now be taking over Gracy's Seat 3.
Bujalski was first elected to her position in 2014, and her top priorities were traffic congestion, overdevelopment, code enforcement revamping and affordable housing.
Gracy was prevented by term limits from seeking re-election to that office.