Vince Nowicki, a real estate agent who briefly ran for mayor of St. Petersburg in 2021 before dropping out, has filed to run as a Republican for the countywide District 3 Pinellas County Commission seat next year.
Incumbent Democrat Charlie Justice intends to run for reelection.
In a recent interview, Nowicki said he believes Justice could be vulnerable, citing Justice’s narrow 2020 win against Republican Tammy Sue Vasquez.
Nowicki may not have the GOP field to himself — St. Petersburg City Council member Ed Montanari and former council member Robert Blackmon are also considering the race.
Nowicki, who calls himself a conservative outsider and has acted as a gadfly, withdrew from the 2021 mayor’s race before the primary but continued to criticize winner Ken Welch.
Last year, he filed an unsuccessful ethics complaint alleging nepotism in Welch’s appointment of James Corbett as city development administrator, saying the two are cousins. Welch said in a memo to the City Council that Corbett was his cousin’s stepson through a now-dissolved marriage.
He also filed a complaint to the City Council, after hiring a private investigator, saying former council member Lisa Wheeler-Bowman didn’t live in her district. She acknowledged that and resigned shortly afterward.