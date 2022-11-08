Holck, Holmes capture Largo commission seats

LARGO — Some familiar faces will be returning to the Largo City Commission.
According to unofficial results, incumbent Donna Holck easily bested her challenger, local educator Kai Rush by capturing 64.3% of the vote for Seat 5.
The race for Seat 2 proved to be much closer, but former Commissioner Curtis Holmes edged Realtor Maria Kadau by garnering 50.8% of the vote.
Holmes, a licensed insurance agent since 1975 and the owner of First Southeast Insurance Services Inc., was elected to the City Commission in 2009, and was reelected in 2012 and 2016. He lost Seat 3 in 2020 when he was defeated by current Commissioner Eric Gerard.
Holmes has been an advocate for smaller government, a strong supporter of first responders, and known for being fiscally conservative.
In a Q&A leading up to the election, Holmes said he was running for office because he was “tired of all the wokeness in City Hall and decisions that are obviously being made by a select group of staff.”
He has also been a critic of the city forging ahead with its $80 million-plus mixed-use City Hall on West Bay Drive.
“Instead of fixing three much in need fire stations, we’re building our version of the Taj Mahal on West Bay Drive — a building we don’t need,” he wrote.
Holmes will be replacing outgoing Commissioner Samantha Fenger, who failed to qualify for reelection.
Seat 5 will remain with Holck, who is the owner of DGH Tax Consulting Inc. and was the owner of Unique Nails Inc. for more than 20 years.
She was elected to the commission in 2014 and regained the seat without opposition in 2018.
Holck has said she would like to continue her work on the commission.
“There are things that are on the horizon for the city that I have been a part of that I would like to see come to fruition,” Holck wrote. “From developing the downtown area to addressing the homeless, workhouse and affordable housing … these are things that I still have a passion for.”