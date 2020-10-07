Pinellas Supervisor of Elections Julie Marcus has plenty to be concerned about this election season, including the ongoing pandemic, a politically divided country, and a race of her own.
But one concern rises to the top: “Misinformation is absolutely No. 1,” Marcus said Sept. 30 during a meeting of the Barrier Islands Governmental Council, or BIG-C, which includes elected representatives from Pinellas beach communities.
“We have a lot of folks out there, whether intentionally or unintentionally, trying to influence elections in different ways with information,” said Marcus, a Republican who was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in June to fill the post that was left vacant by the retirement of longtime elections supervisor Deborah Clark.
She said some of it is deliberate by inserting misinformation into the process and some of it is just misunderstanding how the process works, but the outcome is all the same.
“Misinformation causes confusion,” she said. “Confusion erodes at the confidence in the process, which then could have a negative impact on voter turnout.”
As of Sept. 30, thanks in part to voting by mail, voter turnout doesn’t appear to be a problem.
“Pinellas County, for example, has the most registered voters that we’ve ever had in the history of Pinellas, with over 702,000 registered voters,” she said.
On Sept. 29, her office mailed ballots to more than 370,000 voters in Pinellas.
“So, over half of our voters have requested mail ballots.”
That smashes the previous record of 321,979 for the primary election earlier this year.
Marcus said her office often gets asked if voting by mail is safe.
“The answer is yes,” Marcus wrote in an email to Tampa Bay Newspapers. “Voting by mail is a reasonable, convenient and secure option to cast a ballot. Pinellas voters have been voting by mail for years and are confident with the process. More than 370,000 voters have requested mail ballots for the General Election. All eligible mail ballots are counted and included in final official election results. We attribute Pinellas’ high turnout to voters embracing mail ballots.”
A layered approach
The pandemic has presented an “unprecedented circumstance” for her office, she said, which is why it has taken a multifaceted approach to the general election Nov. 3.
The first priority was to make a strong push to encourage voting by mail, which she calls “a very reasonable, secure option.”
Voters can mail their ballots back or, starting Oct. 19, drop them off at one of 25 ballot dropoff locations, 92% of which are within 3 miles of a household in Pinellas.
The next focus was maintaining as many early voting locations as possible that were not affected by COVID-19, such as assisted-living facilities.
Early voting is scheduled from Oct. 19-Nov. 1 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at five locations.
Finally, for election day, the office has set up 166 polling places, she said.
That “allows for community-based polling places so smaller groups of folks would then over a 12-hour period be able to vote, which we believe is a safer concept than large groups congregating together.”
She added that precautions are being taken to protect voters and poll workers, such as enhanced disinfection. All workers will be required to wear masks. Free masks also will be available for voters.
If the August primary was any indication, there is going to be plenty of voters.
Almost the same number of voters turned out to the polls for the 2020 primaries as the 2018 election, which also included races for U.S. senator, governor, and cabinet seats on both tickets.
The 2016 general election that featured a presidential race resulted in a 77% turnout in Pinellas.
With the number of mail ballots already out, Marcus said to expect even more come November.
“We need to be absolutely ready and prepared for the fact that we may have historical voter turnout in the November general election,” she said.