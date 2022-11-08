It’s game over for a proposed sports complex near the Largo Central Park Nature Preserve.
According to unofficial results, Largo residents voted 14,503 to 13,036 to reject a referendum question that would’ve given the city the authority to sell an almost 88-acre parcel to Porter Development LLC.
The developer, Les Porter, was planning to construct a massive sports tourism destination dubbed The Preserve on the site just east of the Largo Public Library. A portion of the site was once used as a landfill and home to the Bay Area Renaissance Festival.
The vote was necessary because the city charter requires referendum approval of the sale or lease of any city property that exceeds 1½ acres.
Porter’s plan was to construct a complex that would include a 170,000-square-foot active recreation center, another 60,000 square feet of indoor pickleball courts, outdoor pickleball courts, and a 10-acre lagoon concept. The center would also include eight basketball courts, 16 volleyball courts, a climbing course, family arcade, and an open floor space that would allow it to host youth sports programming.
Proponents of the project said it would bring a recreational and financial windfall to Largo, citing a study that claimed it would provide $370 million to the city over 10 years.
Detractors, however, many from the nearby Lincolnshire Estates mobile home park and New Haven Condominium Association, said the complex would destroy their quality of life.
They cited excessive traffic, noise, environmental and health concerns regarding the remediation of the landfill.
The grassroots movement’s arguments proved persuasive for almost 53% of Largo voters who cast their ballot Nov. 8.
“It’s literally in my backyard, and when I heard about it my first thought was, “Hell no!” Megan Jetter, a resident of the nearby New Haven condo complex, told Tampa Bay Newspapers in the week leading up to the election.
When asked before the election what he would do if the voters didn’t support his proposal, Porter said he’d “start looking for another location, ideally in Pinellas County, but I might have to shift to Hillsborough (County).”