Among the many items on the Nov. 3 general election ballot is the race to decide who will lead the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office in the future. The incumbent, Bob Gualtieri, a Republican, is challenged by Democrat Eliseo Santana.
Gualtieri, 59, was appointed to the job of sheriff in 2011. He was elected in 2012 and again in 2016. He began his career in law enforcement in 1982 as a corrections deputy. After attending the police academy, he worked for the Dunedin Police Department. He then got a job as a patrol deputy at the sheriff’s office and over the next 15 years, he worked his way up through the ranks to become a detective in the narcotics division. He left in 2000 to attend law school. He returned to the sheriff’s office in 2006 and served as general counsel until he was appointed sheriff.
Santana, 62, spent 31 years at the sheriff’s office and worked as a communications maintenance supervisor. He retired in 2012. He is an Army veteran and served in the Florida National Guard.
The two recently answered a series of questions during a candidate forum sponsored by the League of Women voters. They agreed on a few things but have differing views on how best to lead the sheriff’s office.
At the end of the Sept. 10 event, available for viewing at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OmPsaoCtN78, both candidates were given two minutes to explain why they would be county’s best sheriff. Gualtieri responded first.
“I’m the only candidate in the race with any law enforcement, legal or management experience,” he said. “In addition to being a law enforcement officer, I’m a lawyer.”
He said the sheriff’s office has almost 3,000 employees with a budget of more than $400 million.
“We’re a big business with a lot of moving parts and the leader of this organization must have proven leadership and management experience,” Gualtieri said.
He also said, “I’m the only candidate in the race that has worked in and run the county jail,” Gualtieri said, adding that about 30,000 inmates are booked into the jail each year.
He said in non-COVID times, the inmate population is about 3,200. The jail has 1,100 employees and a budget of $120 million including $20 million for medical care.
He pointed out that he had been recognized by his peers for many accomplishments and most recently had served as president of the Florida Sheriff’s Association. He was named Sheriff of the Year by the National Sheriff’s Association in 2019-2029. He was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to chair the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission after the 2018 school shooting in Parkland.
He said he had shown his commitment to listening to the community and making changes that improve the delivery of law enforcement and, most importantly, demonstrated, “I can keep our community safe.”
Gualtieri said since he had been sheriff, crime in the county had gone down 49.5%.
“That doesn’t happen by accident,” he said. “That happens because of experience, good policies, effective use of technology and a lot of very dedicated cops who work hard every day,” he said.
Santana said, “We do not need a career law enforcement officer to be in charge of the agency. We do not need a better lawyer to be able to address these issues. We have excellent people in the agency that are able to do these things.”
Instead, Santana believes somebody is needed “who is able to have the heart and wants to be of service to be able to truly address the issues that are of concern to our community.”
He cited a report that rape cases were not properly investigated. He said as sheriff, he would “invest resources to investigate serious cases like rape and truly address them.”
“It is my deep feeling that we are at a crossroads,” he said. “You can choose to keep the kind of strong law enforcement that we have, or you can bring in something that can address the issues and correct the crisis that we have and bring the community into play.”
Santana said it was important to have deputies that represent the community they’re going to serve. He said the sheriff’s office was top-heavy and racially imbalanced.
Gualtieri addressed Santana’s repeated statements about racial disparity. He said 79% of Pinellas County’s population is white and 11% is Black. In the sheriff’s office, 78% of its members are white and 12.2% are black.
“So we reflect the community,” he said, adding that Santana’s claim that the sheriff’s office is racially imbalanced is “simply not true.”
Gualtieri wasn’t given an opportunity to address Santana’s claim that rape cases aren’t investigated properly.
Santana said he wants to put more emphasis on community policing and stop the use of “brute force.” Gualtieri points to what he describes as a “robust” community policing effort at the sheriff’s office now. He said over the past two years, the sheriff’s office had responded to about 500,000 calls for service a year with only three “biased complaints.” He said the agency has no tolerance for deputies that do no treat everybody fairly.
The candidates were asked to look ahead to the year 2024 and describe how they would like the sheriff’s office generally to be described under their watch.
Gualtieri said, “As one that has made every effort to keep the community as safe as possible to reduce crime and one that is respected and has a great relationship with the community we serve. That we have made great strides and that we have the trust and confidence of the community even more so than we do today because we can’t do our jobs without the trust and confidence of the community.”
Santana said, “I want to be able to look back on the four years and say that out community has become involved in making sure we are safe, that there is a trust that we have built. When we have a deputy behind us in a vehicle, that fear that many of us have is not there. It is essential that that we bring in the community and it feels that it is part of this endeavor.”