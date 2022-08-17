The final hours approach to cast a ballot by mail or in person in the primary elections that will determine which Republican and Democratic candidates will compete in the Nov. 8 general election.
Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 23.
As of the afternoon of Aug. 14, voter turnout stood at 12.7%, according to unofficial results at votepinellase.gov. The majority were mail ballots, 87,204, with another 767 ballots cast at early-voting sites.
Early voting continues through Sunday, Aug. 21, at the Election Service Center, Starkey Lakes Corporate Center, 3001 Starkey Road, Largo, 727-464-VOTE (8683); Pinellas County Courthouse, 315 Court St., Room 117, Clearwater; and County Building, 501 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg, (Fifth Street North entrance).
Hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
The deadline to request a mail ballot has passed; however, you may still be able to pick up a ballot at Supervisor of Elections Office. All ballots must be returned to a Supervisor of Elections Office by 7 p.m. Election Day.
For more information, call 727-464-VOTE (8683), email election@votepinellas.gov or visit votepinellas.gov.
Florida’s primaries are closed; meaning only registered Republicans can vote in the Republican primary and only registered Democrats can vote in the Democratic primary. However, all registered voters regardless of political affiliation can vote in nonpartisan elections and universal primaries.
County commission races
Three of the five county commission seats open for election in 2022 were elected without opposition when the qualifying period ended June 17. Incumbents Kathleen Peters, a Republican, who represents District 6, and Rene Flowers, a Democrat, who represents District 7, will serve another term.
However, in an unexpected turn of events, a newcomer was elected without opposition when long-time incumbent Karen Seel, a Democrat, decided not to run for re-election after a change in state law prompted her to have to run two years early. Republican Chris Latvala will be the new representative for District 5.
The remaining two commission races involve Republican candidates, but all the county’s registered voters are eligible to vote in the Universal Primary for the single-member District 4 seat, representing north Pinellas, Tarpon, Palm Harbor, Oldsmar, Dunedin and Safety Harbor.
According to information at the Supervisor of Elections Office, Universal Primary contests occur when all qualified candidates are registered with the same political party.
Voters can choose between Dave Eggers, of Dunedin, who has represented District 4 since 2014, and Heather Aynne Vernillo, owner operator of Vernillo Health & Wellness in Palm Harbor.
The primary candidate with the most vote will win, and the contest will not appear on the general election ballot in November.
Eggers is a small business owner and real estate broker originally from St. Louis, Missouri. According to his campaign website, https://votedaveeggers.com/, he has prioritized several issues including economic development, support for law enforcement, investing in roads and bridges, honoring veterans, lowering property millage rates and conserving the environment. He and his wife have two adult children.
Vernillo moved to Palm Harbor in 2011. The advanced practice registered nurse also is on the clinical faculty at St. Petersburg College. According to information at her website, https://vernilloforpinellas.com/, she wants to bring a new voice to county government that will protect the rights of taxpayers. Her passions include health, safety and the environment. She is the mother of twins who attend Tarpon Springs schools.
Only Republicans will decide who will run against incumbent Democrat Pat Gerard to represent District 2 in November. Gerard, a Democrat from Largo, has served the residents in the at-large District 2 since 2014.
The choice is between Debbie Buschman and Brian Scott. Buschman, of Palm Harbor, is the Lunch Pals coordinator at Pinellas County Schools, and Scott, of Largo, is president of Escot Bus Lines.
Scott touts his experience of serving as director of Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority and president of the Florida Motorcoach Association among his abilities to understand transportation, public service and advocacy issues. According to information on his website, https://votebrianscott.com/, he will fight for conservative values to make Pinellas great. Formerly from New York, he is a graduate of Seminole High and St. Pete College. He and his wife compete in long distance running competitions.
On her website, https://www.debbiebuschman.com/, Buschman says she is running for commissioner because the county needs a proven leader with conservative values and innovative vision. A resident of Pinellas since November 2002, she formerly worked at the public defender’s office where she completed her master’s in public administration from the University of South Florida. She recently celebrated her 30-year anniversary with her husband Gregory. They have four adult children.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.