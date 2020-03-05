The Supervisor of Elections office is busy these days. Republicans and Democrats are already making their choices in the 2020 presidential preference primary. Registered voters from 12 municipalities are deciding who will be their future leaders and some are being asked to approve charter amendments.
Early voting starts Saturday, March 7, and Election Day is Tuesday, March 17. Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
All eyes will be on Florida that Tuesday as the state’s registered voters select their preferred candidates to run for president. Florida is a closed primary state, so only registered Republicans can vote in the Republican primary and only registered Democrats can cast a ballot in the Democratic primary.
As of March 1, 64,443 ballots had been returned to a Supervisor of Elections office. Mail ballots must be returned to an elections office by 7 p.m. March 17. The last day to request that a mail ballot be mailed is March 7 at 5 p.m.
Although Pinellas has more registered Democrats, 249,431, compared to Republicans at 240,404, Republicans were returning their ballots at a faster pace with 38,755 Republican ballots accounted for at elections offices and only 22,880 from registered Democrats.
Elections staff will get even busier in the coming days. Early voting is scheduled from March 7-15 at all three elections offices. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, including election offices and poll locations, visit votepinellas.com. To request a mail ballot, update an address or more election information, visit the website or call 727-464-VOTE (8683).
Presidential candidates
The presidential preference primary election is part of the nominating process. After the primary, party delegates will formally nominate their party’s preferred candidate at the national convention, at which time the party will decide on a candidate to appear on the general election ballot.
President Donald Trump has three challengers on the primary ballot, which is costing the county $125,000 more in election expenses this year. The county commission approved moving the money from reserves Feb. 11 to pay for the unexpected Republican primary.
Trump’s challengers include Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente, who ran for president in 2016 as a Reform party candidate; and Bill Weld, former governor of Massachusetts, who ran for vice president on the Libertarian ticket in 2016.
The third challenger, Joe Walsh, a former U.S. Representative, ended his campaign Feb. 7 after the Iowa caucuses.
Democrats have 16 names to choose from, although 12 have dropped out of the race.
Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet dropped out Feb. 11, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker ended his campaign Jan. 13 and former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro dropped out Jan. 2.
Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney called it quits Jan. 31 and former governor of Massachusetts and former U.S. Assistant Attorney General Deval Patrick ended his campaign Feb. 12.
Former Pennsylvania Rep. Joe Sestak dropped out Dec. 1; Marianne Williamson, author, activist and spiritual leader from California, ended her campaign on Jan. 10; and Andrew Yang, a New York entrepreneur, philanthropist, author, lawyer and political commentator, dropped out Feb. 12.
The latest casualties were Tom Steyer, a California hedge fund manager, philanthropist, environmentalist and liberal activist, who left the campaign trail Feb. 29; former mayor of South Bend, Indiana Pete Buttigieg, who announced he was leaving the race on March 1; Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who pulled the plug on her campaign March 2; and businessman and former New York Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg, who called it quits on March 4.
As of March 4, four candidates still had active campaigns, including former Vice President Joe Biden; Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard; Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders; and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
Municipal elections
Clearwater voters will be picking a new mayor since the incumbent George Cretekos is out due to term limits. Candidates include Elizabeth “Sea Turtle” Drayer, former mayor Frank Hibbard, former city council member Bill Jonson and Morton Myers.
Seat 2 councilmember Jay Polglaze also is leaving due to term limits. Five candidates are running to replace him, including Mark Bunker, Michael “Mike” Mannino, Bruce Rector, Eliseo Santana Jr. and Lina Teixeira.
Seat 3 incumbent Robert Cundiff is being challenged by Kathleen Beckman, Bud Elias and Scott R. Thomas. Clearwater voters also will be asked to decide on six referendum questions.
In Gulfport, voters have only one race to decide. Incumbent Dan Liedtke is being challenged by April Thanos for the Ward 1 council member seat.
Kenneth City voters will pick two out of four names on the ballot for two council member seats. The candidates are Paul Asche, Bonnie A. Noble, William J. Rosemiller and Megan Zemaitis.
In Madeira Beach, current mayor Maggi Black’s term expires in March and she is not seeking reelection. John B. Hendricks and Gary L. Hughes are running to take her place. Incumbent Deby Weinstein is running to serve another term as District 1 commissioner. She is being challenged by Helen “Happy” Price.
Voters in Oldsmar are participating in a special election to fill a vacant seat on the council. Chris Bohr, Andrew Knapp and Kelly O’Brien are all vying for Seat 3. Voters also have two ballot questions to answer.
In Pinellas Park, incumbent Rick Butler is being challenged by Connie Bruce for Seat 3 on the City Council.
In Redington Shores, voters will be asked to pick between incumbent Thomas W. Kapper and challenger Jennie Blackburn to serve as District 1 commissioner.
Safety Harbor voters will pick a mayor and a commissioner. Incumbent Mayor Joe Ayoub is being challenged by Tanya Vidovic and incumbent Carlos Diaz has two challengers for Seat 4 on the Commission, John Patrick Estok and David Roth.
South Pasadena voters have 10 charter amendments to consider.
In St. Pete Beach, voters will decide between incumbent Terri Finnerty and Christopher Graus to serve as commissioner representing District 1.
Tarpon Springs voters will choose between challenger Susan Hales and incumbent Jacob Karr for Seat 1 commissioner.
In Treasure Island, voters will choose a replacement for District 4 commissioner Heidi Horak, whose term expires in March. Richard D. Harris and Maribeth L. Wetzel are vying for the job.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.