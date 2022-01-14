Pinellas County featuring plenty of contested municipal races

With the new year comes a new election season, and from St. Pete Beach to Tarpon Springs, Pinellas County has plenty of races coming up.
Municipal elections will be held March 15. The voter registration deadline is Feb. 14. According to the Supervisor of Elections, municipalities have chosen not to conduct early voting. The deadline for a mail ballot is Feb. 10. To request a mail ballot, email mailballot@votepinellas.gov or call 727-464-8683.
Here’s a look at the contested races and those already decided.
Belleair
Deputy Mayor Tom Kurey and Commissioner Tom Shelly were automatically appointed to commission seats when no one qualified to run against them.
A charter amendment on the ballot intends to make the potential abolishment of the police department more difficult by requiring a 5-0 vote from the commission as well as more than 60 percent of voters.
Belleair Beach
The mayor has an opponent, and there will be six candidates running for three open seats on the seven-member council. Mayor Joseph Manzo is running for reelection and is opposed by council member Dave Gattis, who currently serves as vice mayor.
Lloyd Roberts, Berc Sarafian, Lynda Kathryn Welch, and Mike Zabel are newcomers to politics.
Robyn Ache is running for reelection after serving one three-year term, and former council member Jody Shirley is looking to regain a council seat after losing her post by one vote in the last election. The top three vote-getters will capture the seats.
Belleair Bluffs
Three people are running for two City Commission seats. Incumbents Joe Barkley and Taylour Shimkus are running for reelection, along with first-time candidate Darlene Kavanagh. Barkley has served on the commission for 13 years, and Shimkus for 12 years.
Belleair Shore
Incumbent Michael Tolbert will return to the commission after he was the only one to qualify.
Clearwater
Two seats on the five-member City Council will be contested. Someone new will be sitting in Seat 5 to replace term-limited Hoyt Hamilton. Lina Teixiera, a community activist, artist, and former council candidate, will take on outspoken Scientology defector Aaron Smith-Levin and Jonathan R. Wade Sr., pastor of St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church.
For Seat 4, incumbent David Allbritton will attempt to fend off community activist Maranda Douglas and retired technology specialist Gerry Lee.
Gulfport
There will be no election in Gulfport after no one stepped up to challenge Mayor Sam Henderson, or council members April Thanos and Paul Ray.
Indian Rocks Beach
Mayor Joanne “Cookie” Kennedy, Vice Mayor Joe McCall and incoming commissioner Jude Bond were automatically appointed to commission seats when no one qualified to run against them.
Indian Shores
A pair of incumbents, Diantha Schear and Bill Smith, will return to the Town Council after they were unopposed.
Kenneth City
Vice Mayor Megan Zemaitis and City Council member Bonnie Noble were the only candidates to qualify and will return to their seats.
Madeira Beach
Two seats will be up for grabs on the City Commission.
In District 1, incumbent Vice Mayor Helen “Happy” Price, a retired lawyer, will square off with David Tagliarini, a longtime teacher in Pinellas. Price was first elected to the commission in March 2020.
Nancy Hodges will not be seeking reelection in District 2. Vying to replace her will be Charles “Chuck” Dillon and Ray Kerr.
A referendum question and three charter amendments also will be on the ballot.
North Redington Beach
Seat 3 Commissioner Corey Thornton and Seat 4 Commissioner Kevin Kennedy will be returning to their posts after they were unopposed.
Oldsmar
Mayor Eric Seidel is facing off against council member Dan Saracki in the run for mayor.
Former mayor and council member Doug Bevis will face Jarrod Buchman, a member of the city’s Planning Board and Charter Review Committee, for Seat 2.
Incumbent Katie Gannon was unopposed and will be automatically reappointed to Seat 4.
Eleven charter amendments will also be on the ballot.
Redington Shores
One seat will be contested on the Town Commission.
District 1 incumbent Jennie Blackburn, a local Realtor, will take on former commissioner Tom Kapper, who served six terms on the board.
South Pasadena
Arthur Penny will be returning as mayor for another four years after no one qualified to challenge him.
St. Pete Beach
The District 1 contest will be a rematch of the same candidates from 2019 when Chris Graus defeated incumbent Terri Finnerty. This time, Graus, a Realtor, is the incumbent and will hope to fend off Finnerty, owner of consulting firm Course Correction Inc.
District 3 incumbent Commissioner Ward Friszolowski was unopposed and will serve another two-year term.
Tarpon Springs
The City Commission will almost have a complete makeover come March, as the five-member board will have a new mayor and three new commissioners.
Looking to replace Mayor Chris Alahouzos, who is term limited, is current Commissioner Costa Vatikiotis, a former city manager and engineer, and Robin Saenger, a former commissioner who ran her own art business until 2019. Saenger also founded local nonprofit Peace4Tarpon.
Looking to replace Vatikiotis in Seat 2 is Lisa Malamatos-Benitez and Craig Lunt, an independent consultant in cyber and network security.
A pair of candidates are vying to take over seat 3 from Connor Donovan, who is not seeking a second term. Mike Eisner, a retired contractor, is taking on George Koulianos.
Two candidates are looking to fill seat 4, which will be open after Townsend Tarapani announced he will not be seeking reelection. Panagiotis “Peter” Koulias is squaring off against Jacqueline Turner.
Treasure Island
Commissioners John Doctor (District 2) and Beth Wetzel (District 4) will be returning to their posts after no one qualified to challenge them.