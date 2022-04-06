The race to represent the newly revamped District 59 in the Florida House is getting crowded, with a trio of Republicans having registered campaigns with the Department of State’s Division of Elections.
On March 31, Chris Burke, a Seminole City Council member and patrol commander with the Largo Police Department, announced he would be the fourth Republican in the race. But just five days later, he bowed out.
"I am overwhelmed by the support I have received in the short time since announcing my candidacy for the Florida House," Burke said in an April 5 statement. "I have always looked to serve my community's needs and will continue to do so in the future. At this time in my life, I believe the best way to continue serving my community is to stay on the Seminole City Council."
That leaves candidates Berny Jacques, also of Seminole, a former prosecutor and conservative analyst for Spectrum Bay News 9; Dipak Dinanath Nadkarni, a family medicine practitioner from Clearwater; and Jennifer Wilson, an attorney from Belleair Bluffs in the District 59 race.
Jacques and Wilson each have raised more than $100,000 for their campaigns. Nadkarni has yet to report any contributions.
The Republican primary is Aug. 23. Should a Democrat enter the race in the GOP-heavy district, the general election is Nov. 8.
The Florida Legislature redraws district boundaries every 10 years to reflect census figures. District 59 used to tag a swath of Hillsborough County southwest of Tampa. This year, it marks a district that sits square in the center of Pinellas, including Largo, Seminole, parts of Pinellas Park and some of unincorporated Pinellas County.
Its closest match to the last decade’s legislative map would be District 66, which spread from central Pinellas to the Gulf beaches. That district is currently represented by Republican Rep. Nick DiCeglie, who is running for state Senate in the new District 18.
To view the new maps for state House and Senate districts and the state’s new congressional map — which Gov. Ron DeSantis has vetoed and will be the subject of a special legislative session — go to https://www.floridaredistricting.gov.