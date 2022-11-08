Pinellas County voters had plenty of decisions to make in the Nov. 8 general elections.
About 59% of the 695,798 registered voters in the county cast their ballots in federal, state, county and and local elections.
Here’s a look at many of the results, according to the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections Office.
U.S. Congress
• U.S. House District 13
Anna Paulina Luna (Rep): 178,246/53.38%
Eric Lynn (Dem): 149,382/44.74%
• U.S. House District 14
Kathy Castor (Dem): 46,639/62.71%
James Judge (Rep): 27,732/37.29%
State races
• State Attorney, 6th Judicial Circuit
Bruce Bartlett (Rep): 226,856/55.97%
Allison Miller (Dem): 178,466/44.03%
• State Senator District 16
Darryl Rouson (Dem): 30,955/74.51%
Christina B. Paylan (Rep): 10,587/25.49%
• State Senator District 18
Nick DiCeglie (Rep): 126,067/57.20%
Eunic Ortiz (Dem): 94,339/42.80%
• State Senator District 21
Ed Hooper (Rep): 89,707/63.20%
Amaro Lionheart: 52,229/36.80%
• State Representative District 58
Kimberly 'Kim' Berfield: 44,263/60.58%
Bernard 'Bernie' Fensterwald: 28,800/39.42%
• State Representative District 59
Berny Jacques (Rep): 41,615/60.33%
Dawn Douglas (Dem): 27,365/39.67%
• State Representative District 60
Lindsay Cross (Dem): 37,032/53.75%
Audrey Henson (Rep): 31,866/46.25%
• State Representative District 61
Linda Chaney (Rep): 45,257/56.23%
Janet Varnell Warwick: 35,232/43.77%
• State Representative District 62
Michele K. Rayner (Dem): 19,898/79.08%
Jeremy M. Brown (Rep): 5,265/20.92%
County Races
• Board of County Commissioners District 2 - At Large
Brian Scott (Rep): 219,752/54.35%
Patricia 'Pat' Gerard (Dem): 184,548/45.65%
• School Board Member District 3 - At Large
Dawn Peters: 180,854/52.44%
Keesha Benson: 164,031/47.56%
• School Board Member District 6 - Single Member
Stephanie Meyer: 48,881/53.05%
Brian M. Martin: 43,269/46.95%
City Races
• City of Dunedin Commissioner Seat 2
Rob Walker: 8,438/51.66%
Stephanie D. Joines: 7,897/48.34%
• City of Dunedin Commissioner Seat 4
Jeff Gow: 9,584/57.84%
Jeffrey Michael Miller: 6,985/42.16%
• City of Largo City Commissioner Seat 2
Curtis A. Holmes: 12,972/50.83%
Maria Kadau: 12,550/49.17%
• City of Largo City Commissioner Seat 5
Donna Holck: 16,207/64.35%
Kai Rush: 8,979/35.65%
Notable Referendums & Charter Amendments
• City of Clearwater Charter Amendment (Downtown bluff development)
Yes: 27,958/65.99%
No: 14,410/34.01%
• City of Largo Charter Amendment
Yes: 15,420/58.20%
No: 11,074/41.80%
• City of Largo No. 1 Referendum Question
Yes: 16,719/61.57%
No: 10,435/38.43%
• City of Largo No. 2 Referendum Question (Sports Complex)
Yes: 13,047/47.34%
No: 14,516/52.66%
• Pinellas Suncoast Fire and Rescue District Referendum Question
Yes: 7,149/74.45%
No: 2,454/25.55%