Election 2022

Pinellas County voters had plenty of decisions to make in the Nov. 8 general elections.

About 59% of the 695,798 registered voters in the county cast their ballots in federal, state, county and and local elections.

Here’s a look at many of the results, according to the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections Office.

U.S. Congress

• U.S. House District 13

Anna Paulina Luna (Rep): 178,246/53.38%

Eric Lynn (Dem): 149,382/44.74%

• U.S. House District 14

Kathy Castor (Dem): 46,639/62.71%

James Judge (Rep): 27,732/37.29%

State races

• State Attorney, 6th Judicial Circuit

Bruce Bartlett (Rep): 226,856/55.97%

Allison Miller (Dem): 178,466/44.03%

• State Senator District 16

Darryl Rouson (Dem): 30,955/74.51%

Christina B. Paylan (Rep): 10,587/25.49%

• State Senator District 18

Nick DiCeglie (Rep): 126,067/57.20%

Eunic Ortiz (Dem): 94,339/42.80%

• State Senator District 21

Ed Hooper (Rep): 89,707/63.20%

Amaro Lionheart: 52,229/36.80%

• State Representative District 58

Kimberly 'Kim' Berfield: 44,263/60.58%

Bernard 'Bernie' Fensterwald: 28,800/39.42%

• State Representative District 59

Berny Jacques (Rep): 41,615/60.33%

Dawn Douglas (Dem): 27,365/39.67%

• State Representative District 60

Lindsay Cross (Dem): 37,032/53.75%

Audrey Henson (Rep): 31,866/46.25%

• State Representative District 61

Linda Chaney (Rep): 45,257/56.23%

Janet Varnell Warwick: 35,232/43.77%

• State Representative District 62

Michele K. Rayner (Dem): 19,898/79.08%

Jeremy M. Brown (Rep): 5,265/20.92%

County Races

• Board of County Commissioners District 2 - At Large

Brian Scott (Rep): 219,752/54.35%

Patricia 'Pat' Gerard (Dem): 184,548/45.65%

• School Board Member District 3 - At Large

Dawn Peters: 180,854/52.44%

Keesha Benson: 164,031/47.56%

• School Board Member District 6 - Single Member

Stephanie Meyer: 48,881/53.05%

Brian M. Martin: 43,269/46.95%

City Races

• City of Dunedin Commissioner Seat 2

Rob Walker: 8,438/51.66%

Stephanie D. Joines: 7,897/48.34%

• City of Dunedin Commissioner Seat 4

Jeff Gow: 9,584/57.84%

Jeffrey Michael Miller: 6,985/42.16%

• City of Largo City Commissioner Seat 2

Curtis A. Holmes: 12,972/50.83%

Maria Kadau: 12,550/49.17%

• City of Largo City Commissioner Seat 5

Donna Holck: 16,207/64.35%

Kai Rush: 8,979/35.65%

Notable Referendums & Charter Amendments

• City of Clearwater Charter Amendment (Downtown bluff development)

Yes: 27,958/65.99%

No: 14,410/34.01%

• City of Largo Charter Amendment

Yes: 15,420/58.20%

No: 11,074/41.80%

• City of Largo No. 1 Referendum Question

Yes: 16,719/61.57%

No: 10,435/38.43%

• City of Largo No. 2 Referendum Question (Sports Complex)

Yes: 13,047/47.34%

No: 14,516/52.66%

• Pinellas Suncoast Fire and Rescue District Referendum Question

Yes: 7,149/74.45%

No: 2,454/25.55%