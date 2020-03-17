Florida and Pinellas pick Trump and Biden

A coronavirus outbreak didn’t stop the people of Florida from exercising their right to vote during the presidential preference elections March 17. Pinellas County residents also voted by mail and at the polls in 12 municipal elections.
Florida is a closed primary state, so only registered Republicans could vote in the Republican primary and only registered Democrats could cast a ballot in the Democratic primary.
According to the unofficial results at the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections website, as of 7 p.m. when the polls closed, Democrats were outpacing the Republicans in casting ballots, especially at the polls.
At that time, 197,990 ballots had been cast, which is a 36 percent turnout. Of that number, Democrats had cast 70,148 mail ballots, 32,651 had gone to the polls on Election Day and 6,475 had taken advantage of early voting.
Republicans were close on the number of mail ballots, 66,314, but only 12,657 had gone to the polls on March 17 and 1,147 had voted early.
Another 8,240 voters registered as no party affiliation and 354 registered as other had voted in a municipal election.
Presidential preference primary
The presidential preference primary election is part of the nominating process. After the primary, party delegates will formally nominate their party’s preferred candidate at the national convention, at which time the party will decide on a candidate to appear on the general election ballot.
President Donald Trump had three challengers on the primary ballot, including Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente, who ran for president in 2016 as a Reform party candidate; and Bill Weld, former governor of Massachusetts, who ran for vice president on the Libertarian ticket in 2016.
The third challenger, Joe Walsh, a former U.S. Representative, ended his campaign Feb. 7 after the Iowa caucuses.
According to unofficial results posted at the Supervisor of Elections Office website, Trump easily defeated his challengers receiving 91% of the vote to Weld with 5%, Walsh with 3% and La Fuente with 1%
Democrats had 16 names to choose from, although 13 dropped out of the race. Only three candidates still had active campaigns as of Election Day: former Vice President Joe Biden, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Biden was the top vote-getter with 55%, the next closest was Sanders with 25% and Bloomberg with 10%.
Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet dropped out Feb. 11, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker ended his campaign Jan. 13 and former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro dropped out Jan. 2.
Former Maryland Rep. John Delaney called it quits Jan. 31 and former governor of Massachusetts and former U.S. Assistant Attorney General Deval Patrick ended his campaign Feb. 12.
Former Pennsylvania Rep. Joe Sestak dropped out Dec. 1; Marianne Williamson, author, activist and spiritual leader from California, ended her campaign on Jan. 10; and Andrew Yang, a New York entrepreneur, philanthropist, author, lawyer and political commentator, dropped out Feb. 12.
Tom Steyer, a California hedge fund manager, philanthropist, environmentalist and liberal activist left the campaign trail Feb. 29 and former mayor of South Bend, Indiana Pete Buttigieg announced he was leaving the race on March 1.
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar pulled the plug on her campaign March 2 and businessman and former New York Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg, who called it quits on March 4. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren dropped out March 5.
Of those candidates, the only ones receiving 1% or more were Buttigieg with 3%, Warren with 3% and Klobuchar with 1%.
Results from the state started coming in at 8 p.m. According to early preliminary results at the Florida Division of Elections, Trump had 95% of the Republican's vote and Biden was ahead with 60% among the Democrat’s candidates.
Municipal elections
Clearwater voters were asked to pick a new mayor since the incumbent George Cretekos is out due to term limits. Candidates included Elizabeth “Sea Turtle” Drayer, former mayor Frank Hibbard, former city council member Bill Jonson and Morton Myers.
Hibbard quickly jumped out in front with 55% of the vote to Drayer with 24%, Jonson with 16% and Myers with 5%.
Seat 2 councilmember Jay Polglaze did not seek reelection. Five candidates ran to replace him, including Mark Bunker, Michael “Mike” Mannino, Bruce Rector, Eliseo Santana Jr. and Lina Teixeira.
Bunker with 27% of the vote and Mannino with 26% led the pack with Teixeira picking up 20%, Santana with 15% and Rector with 12%
Seat 3 incumbent Robert Cundiff was challenged by Kathleen Beckman, Bud Elias and Scott R. Thomas.
Beckman was the clear favorite receiving 49% of the votes cast. Elias had 22%, Cundiff garnered 17% and Thomas had 12%.
Clearwater voters said yes to five of six referendum questions.
In Gulfport, voters had only one race to decide. Incumbent Dan Liedtke was challenged by April Thanos for the Ward 1 council member seat. Looks like the city will have a new council member. Thanos received 60% of the vote to Liedtke with 40%.
Kenneth City voters picked two out of four names on the ballot for two council member seats. The candidates were Paul Asche, Bonnie A. Noble, William J. Rosemiller and Megan Zemaitis. The two with the most votes were Noble with 34% and Zemaitis with 33%.
In Madeira Beach, current mayor Maggi Black’s term will expire in March and she did not seek reelection. John B. Hendricks and Gary L. Hughes ran to take her place. Hendricks was the favorite with 59% of the vote to Hughes with 41%.
Incumbent Deby Weinstein ran to serve another term as District 1 commissioner. She was challenged by Helen “Happy” Price. Price received the most votes, 58% with Weinstein picking up 42%.
Voters in Oldsmar participated in a special election to fill a vacant seat on the council. Chris Bohr, Andrew Knapp and Kelly O’Brien competed for Seat 3. Knapp was the clear favorite with 64% of the vote to O’Brien with 19% and Bohr with 17%.
Oldsmar voters also said yes, by 91% to a charter amendment.
In Pinellas Park, incumbent Rick Butler was challenged by Connie Bruce for Seat 3 on the City Council. It seems voters were happy with Butler continuing to serve. He received 53% of the vote to Bruce with 47%.
Pinellas Park said yes to its charter amendment.
In Redington Shores, voters were asked to pick between incumbent Thomas W. Kapper and challenger Jennie Blackburn to serve as District 1 commissioner. Blackburn was on top with 52% of the vote to Kapper with 48%.
Safety Harbor voters were asked to pick a mayor and a commissioner. Incumbent Mayor Joe Ayoub was challenged by Tanja Vidovic. It looks like the incumbent will serve another term. Ayoub had 67% of the vote to 33% for Vidovic.
Incumbent Carlos Diaz had two challengers for Seat 4 on the Commission, John Patrick Estok and David Roth. Safety Harbor voters also seem to like its incumbent commissioner. Diaz received 57% of the vote to Roth with 35% and Estok picked up 9%.
South Pasadena voters said yes to 10 charter amendment.
In St. Pete Beach, voters were asked to pick between incumbent Terri Finnerty and Christopher Graus to serve as commissioner representing District 1. Graus defeated the incumbent with 56% of the vote and 44% for Finnerty.
Tarpon Springs voters had to choose between challenger Susan Hales and incumbent Jacob Karr for Seat 1 commissioner. The incumbent prevailed with Karr picking up 54% of the vote to Hales with 46%.
Tarpon Springs voters also said yes to 12 of 12 charter amendments and yes to one referendum question.
In Treasure Island, voters had to pick a replacement for District 4 commissioner Heidi Horak, whose term expires in March. Richard D. Harris and Maribeth L. Wetzel competed for the job. Wetzel received 63% of the vote to Harris with 38%.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.