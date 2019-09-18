Ballot mailings for the Nov. 5 Pinellas County municipal general elections have been scheduled for Pinellas County registered voters.
Mail ballots will be sent to absent military and overseas voters who have requested ballots Sept. 20. State law requires ballots for absent military and overseas voters to be mailed at least 45 days prior to an election.
Mail ballots will be sent to domestic voters who have requested ballots Oct. 1. State law requires domestic ballots to be mailed between 40 and 33 days prior to an election.
Municipalities conducting elections on Nov. 5 include the city of Seminole.
Five candidates have qualified to run for seats on Seminole City Council in the 2019 election.
Three candidates — incumbent Thomas Barnhorn along with Jim Olliver and Kelly Wissing — will run for two open council seats.
Meanwhile, incumbent Leslie Waters will run against first-time contender Darren Clark for mayor.
Absent military and overseas voters include all active-duty military, their spouses and dependents currently absent from their places of residence, and civilians who are U.S. citizens residing outside the United States. Domestic voters are civilian voters residing within the United States and active-duty military voters residing in Pinellas County.
Additional mail ballot requests will be fulfilled as received. To request a mail ballot, visit VotePinellas.com, call 727-464-VOTE (8683) or email MailBallot@VotePinellas.com. The deadline to request that a ballot be mailed is Oct. 26 at 5 p.m.
Mail ballots must be received at one of the Supervisor of Elections Offices by 7 p.m. on Election Day. Voters are advised to allow at least one week for their ballot to be returned by mail to the Supervisor of Elections Office.
Mail ballots may also be dropped off at any Supervisor of Elections Office.
Daily ballot requests, ballot mailing updates and statistics on voted ballots received by the Supervisor of Elections Office are available at VotePinellas.com once mailings begin.