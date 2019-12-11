We live in the digital age of genealogy research. Every day more records are being digitized and made available to us. Those records can range from indexes to actual documents. We know, of course, that most records are not digitized and so our search strategies must include the skills necessary to make paper record searches successful. That being said, this discussion will focus on the search for digital records, and in particular a common problem in our digital research world.
With so many digital records being added to the research landscape, it is very possible that a fruitless search in a database one day will be fruitful in that same database the following week. That means we need to revisit sites we have previously researched to capture those additions that may be of value to us.
This need exists for all online databases. Of course, I can’t address them all here, but perhaps a quick view of a few major sources we use in genealogy research may yield ideas and techniques that will be transferable to other sites. I’ll address three data providers that are both popular and big. Remember, the challenge is to identify recently added data that may be of research value to us.
Ancestry.com: Click in the search tab at the top of the homepage, then click on “card catalog” from the dropdown menu. This takes you to a list of all the data collections offered on the site. The sort order of those collections is shown at the top right of the list. That order can be changed by clicking on the “Sort By” box. If you select the option “Date Added,” then all of the newly added data collections will be sorted to the top, and if you select the option “Date Updated,” all of the existing data collections that have been modified as well as added to will sort to the top of the list. Remember, Ancestry.com is accessible for free from the Largo Public Library.
FamilySearch.org: At the homepage click on the search tab at the top of the window. Click on the “Search” tab. Then click on “Browse all published collections.” That will be found under the search map and just under a heading that says, “Find a Collection.” You may have to scroll a bit to find it. That will result in a list of all the data collections on the site. At the top right of the list is a column heading titled “Last Updated.” Clicking that heading will cause the column to sort from oldest to newest or the reverse of that. The date of the update is shown in the column. FamilySearch.org is a free site.
Fold3.com: First, enter your search parameters to conduct your search as usual. At the top right of the hit list is a sort box. Click on that box for options and select “Sort: Recently updated” to bring those to the top of the list. Fold3.com is available at the Largo Public Library, and is freely accessible from your home computer so long as you access it through the Largo Library website.
So, there you have some ways you can personally keep on top of data additions that might be beneficial to you. But rather than doing the searching yourself, there are some sources you can go to that alert you to selected data additions. One example is a monthly Ancestry.com You Tube video by Crista Cowan, where she highlights selected new additions to Ancestry.com. Another example is Lisa Louise Cooke’s blog Genealogy Gems. Lisa typically highlights selected data additions to all the big data providers at one time or another. Realize that Crista and Lisa give targeted reports, and do not cover all the additions for a given period. Yet another blog that is helpful in presenting new and updated collection titles in FamilySearch.org as well as other sites is www.theancestorhunt.com/blog. This blog covers a lot of territory so you may have to hunt around a bit, but believe me, you will enjoy the search.
There are other bloggers out there who can give you insights to newly published data, and online searches can reveal them.
You can appreciate that since the online data landscape is large and constantly changing, it is difficult if not impossible to catch all the new additions to existing collections let alone all the brand new collections. Having the knowledge of how to find newly added data, and having a search strategy that capitalizes on using that knowledge, may reveal valuable new research discoveries.