SEMINOLE — The Lynn Bartolotta Scholarship Memorial Concert will be presented Sunday, Nov. 17, 3 p.m., at St. Justin Martyr Church, 10851 Ridge Road, Seminole.
Fr. Victor Bartolotta, Lynn’s father, set up the fund. Fr. Victor is a Roman Catholic priest and a widower. When she died in 2018, Lynn was a student in the University of South Florida’s mental health program. The scholarship will help a USF student become a mental health counselor. Fr. Victor and his brother Steve Bartolotta, a renowned musician in Rochester, New York, will perform. There will be a free-will donation with a portion going to St. Justin, Martyr.
For information, call 727-397-3312, ext. 315.
CTK Food Bank announces hours
LARGO — Beginning Saturday, Nov. 16, the CTK Food Bank is open to the public on the third Saturdays of the month, 10 a.m., to 2 p.m., at Christ the King Lutheran Ministries, 11220 Oakhurst Road, Largo.
For information, call 727-595-2117.
Church to present arts and crafts fair
DUNEDIN — An arts and crafts fair will be presented Saturday, Nov. 16, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the First United Methodist Church of Dunedin, 421 Main St., Dunedin.
Sponsored by the United Methodist Women, the event will feature unique and creative items. Lunch will be available for purchase. Proceeds will benefit church missions local and worldwide. Vendors are needed. For information, email bmosur@tampabay.rr.com or call 727-773-8481.
St. Paul UMC to host GriefShare Surviving the Holidays seminar
LARGO — A GriefShare Surviving the Holidays seminar will be presented Sunday, Nov. 17, 2 to 4 p.m., at St. Paul UMC’s Christian Life Enrichment Center, 1498 Highland Ave., Largo.
When you're grieving a loved one's death, the holiday season can be especially painful. This seminar helps participants discover how to deal with emotions and traditions. It will provide helpful tips for surviving social events.
Refreshments will be provided. Cost of the Survival Guide booklet is $5. It includes over 30 daily devotions with insights from GriefShare experts, scriptures and prayers, as well as tips to manage the holiday season during this difficult time.
To register, call 727-584-8165 or email stephenministry@stpaulumc.org.
Harris & Greenway to present ‘Deeper Than the Skin’
CLEARWATER — “Deeper Than the Skin,” a musical presentation on race in America by Reggie Harris and Greg Greenway, will be presented Monday, Nov. 18, 7 p.m., at Unity Church of Clearwater, 2465 Nursery Road, Clearwater.
Harris and Greenway have a unique story that began three decades ago. They were born three days apart in Richmond, Virginia. Racial divisions started them in different worlds, but the amazing bonds of music, mutual respect and shared vision brought them together as friends and colleagues.
The music that flowed from their experiences is powered by unadorned truth, raw and riveting, beautiful and uplifting. The presentation will be interactive with time at the end for discussion.
Harris has led tours through the historic sites of the civil rights movement in the South and has led hundreds of programs on race and social justice. Greenway has been heard on NPR's "All Things Considered," "Mountain Stage" and "Car Talk." He's played at Carnegie Hall and, for eight years, was one-third of the successful folk trio "Brother Sun."
Pass-A-Grille Beach Community Church to host Thanksgiving benefit concert
ST. PETE BEACH — The Music Ministry of Pass-A-Grille Beach Community Church will present “An Evening of Praise and Thanksgiving” Wednesday, Nov. 20, 7 p.m., at the church, 107 16th Ave., St. Pete Beach.
The Thanksgiving concert will feature Vox Nova, the premier mixed ensemble from Pinellas County Center for the Arts, as well as the Chancel Choir and Chancel Ringers from Pass-A-Grille. Vox Nova will be conducted by Matthew Clear and the Pass-A-Grille ensembles by Dale Williams. The concert is free, but people attending are asked to make a donation to benefit the victims of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas. For information, call 727-360-5508 or visit www.pagchurch.org.
Church to host Thanksgiving service
LARGO — A community ecumenical Thanksgiving service will be presented Thursday, Nov. 21, 7 p.m., at Christ Presbyterian Church, 3115 Dryer Ave., Largo.
Refreshments will be served following the service. Attendees are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to help those in need.
For information, call 727-584-8695.
Temple B’nai Israel to host rummage sale
CLEARWATER — The second annual Not Too Shabby Community Rummage Sale will take place Thursday and Friday, Nov. 21-22; and Sunday, Nov. 24, at Temple B’nai Israel, 1685 South Belcher Road, Clearwater.
The sale will feature treasures and trinkets as well as furniture, household items, decorative accessories, sporting goods, jewelry, vintage, collectibles, antiques, ladies, men’s and children’s clothing, games, toys, books and a designer boutique.
For information, call 727-531-5829.
Unitarian Universalist Church to present ‘Hope, Love and Courage’
ST. PETERSBURG — “Hope, Love and Courage,” a musical evening with Jon Arterton and James Mack, will be presented Saturday, Nov. 23, 7:30 p.m., at Unitarian Universalist Church of St. Petersburg, 100 Mirror Lake Drive, St. Petersburg.
Tickets are $25 at the door or $20 in advance through Brown Paper Tickets. Visit www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4410899. A reception will follow the performance.
Arterton and Mack, founders of One City Chorus, will present an evening of their favorite songs with Aaron Cassette at the piano. The two have been singing together since they met in 1997. Together they founded St. Petersburg’s 150-member One City Chorus, specializing in uplifting songs about peace, equality and social justice.
Arterton earned a master’s degree from New England Conservatory of Music, appeared in a Broadway musical, founded the gay a cappella group the Flirtations seen in the film “Philadelphia,” and serves as director of music at the Unitarian Universalist Church of St. Petersburg.
Mack has had various careers — as a choir director, as the manager of several exclusive men’s clothing stores in New York City, as the owner of an eight-room guest house in Provincetown, Massachusetts, and as a chaplain in a Unitarian church. They were married in 2005 and they moved to Florida in 2016.
Public welcome for Thanksgiving dinner
LARGO — A free Thanksgiving dinner will be presented Thursday, Nov. 28, noon, in the Christian Ministry Center at Christ the King Lutheran Ministries, 11220 Oakhurst Road, Largo.
The public is welcome to attend. For information, call 727-595-2117.
Thanksgiving dinner served
TREASURE ISLAND – Paradise Lutheran Church, at 10255 Paradise Blvd. in Treasure Island, will offer a complete free Thanksgiving dinner Thursday, Nov. 28, 12:30 p.m.
The dinner will feature turkey and sides. There is no charge. Live entertainment will begin at 11:45 a.m.
Reservations are required. For reservations, call 727-360-5739 no later than Nov. 24.