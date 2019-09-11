Pinellas Faith & Family Notebook: Thorn Collection, Clearwater churches partner for Pack-a-Snack

CLEARWATER — First United Methodist Church Clearwater, the Episcopal Church of the Ascension and First Church of Christ, Scientist-Clearwater as well as Coldwell Banker Real Estate: The Thorn Collection have partnered once more to provide free weekend take-home snacks of non-perishable food for over 100 students through the school year at Belleair Elementary School.
The 2019-20 Pinellas school session started Aug. 14. FUMC initiated the mission project 11 years ago, and was joined by ECOA, FCCSC and The Thorn Collection.
“We welcome back our partners and our volunteers who pack and deliver food weekly,” said the Rev. Daphne Johnson, FUMC pastor. “We are grateful for church members and corporate partners who donate, and for food vendors who provide reduced-cost food to purchase.”
The faculty at Belleair Elementary identified the need of a large population of children from low-income households who rely on school breakfast and lunches as a principal source of daily nutrition, and guide those families to qualify for the program that fills the weekend gap. In addition, FUMC provides Belleair Elementary with an annual teacher appreciation meal and donates hundreds of books for the children’s summer reading.
For information, visit www.firstmethodistclearwater.org.
Church to host holiday bazaar
CLEARWATER — A holiday bazaar will take place Saturday, Nov. 9, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at First Lutheran Church, 1644 Nursery Road, Clearwater.
The bazaar will feature homemade crafts as well as jewelry, candles, brand-name items and baked goods.
For information, call 727-462-8000.
Indian Rocks Baptist Church hosts support groups
LARGO — A number of support groups are offered at Indian Rocks Baptist Church, 12685 Ulmerton Road, Largo.
For information, call 727-595-3421 or visit www.indianrocks.org. Following is a list of schedule support groups:
• Celebrate Recovery — Ongoing. Meets Mondays, 6 to 9 p.m., in the Youth Building.
• Grief Share — Recurring. The current session began Sept. 9 and continues through Dec. 6. The group meets Mondays, 6 to 8 p.m., in the Education Center Conference Room.
• Caregiver Community — Ongoing. Meets second Wednesdays, 6:45 to 8 p.m., in the Fellowship Center, room FC-216.
• Divorce Care — Recurring. The next session will run Jan. 8 through April 8 and will meet Wednesdays, 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Education Center, room EC-263.
• Single and Parenting — Recurring. The current session began Sept. 4 and continues through Dec. 18. The group meets Wednesdays, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., in the Education Center, room EC-263.
• Kingdom Kids — Ongoing. For details, call 727-595-3421.
• Marriage Mentoring — Ongoing. For details, call 727-595-3421.
• Passages — Ongoing. For details, call 727-595-3421.
Calvary Episcopal Church to host smooth jazz concert
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — The Dr. Otto Band, led by Otto Gomez on trumpet, will perform an evening of smooth jazz music Friday, Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m., in Parish Hall at Calvary Episcopal Church, 1615 First St., Indian Rocks Beach.
There is no admission but a freewill offering will be accepted. Doors will open at 7 p.m. The concert will be the first event in the church’s fall-winter series. The series is designed to bring fine arts to the beaches and is hosted by Calvary’s Fine Arts Events Committee.
Joining Gomez in the band are John Chacara on bass, Joe Lewis on drums and Matt Burke, music director at Calvary, on keyboards. The group has played together since 2007.
Parking and seating will be available on a first come, first serve basis. Seating is limited. There will be a brief reception following the concert to meet and greet the band.
For information, call Liz Robb at 727-580-8237.